MEP Diana Riba: Samcam’s Murder Shows That “Insecurity Has Now Spread Beyond Nicaragua”

The murder of retired Nicaraguan Army major and opposition figure Roberto Samcam in Costa Rica has echoed through the halls of the European Parliament. “This murder showed that the insecurity is no longer confined to Nicaragua, it has now crossed borders,” said MEP Diana Riba i Giner, of the Greens/EFA Group.

Riba found out about Samcam’s murder “almost live,” during a meeting on the situation of Nicaraguans in Costa Rica. “From the very beginning, it was news we received with great alarm and concern,” said the Spanish lawmaker in an interview with the program Esta Semana, airing Sunday night, July 27, 2025, on CONFIDENCIAL’s YouTube channel.

Riba i Giner is chair of the Delegation for Relations with the Countries of Central America (DCAM), which visited Costa Rica from July 21 to 23 to hold the inaugural meeting of the EU–Central America Parliamentary Association Committee (CPA), established under the EU–Central America Association Agreement.

During her visit to San José, the MEP met with Nicaraguan refugees to hear their security concerns. The experience was eye-opening: the range of people affected by the Ortega regime’s repression — from journalists to human rights defenders — underscored the systematic breadth of political persecution. “We are leaving with a very troubling impression,” Riba said, stressing that this reality demands “much stronger action” from the European Parliament toward the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo.

Insecurity Beyond Nicaragua

How has the European Parliament interpreted the murder of Nicaraguan opposition figure Roberto Samcam in Costa Rica?

We received the news almost live, during a meeting where we were precisely discussing the situation of Nicaraguans in Costa Rica. So from the very first moment, it was news that caused us a lot of alarm and concern.

We were already deeply worried about the situation in Nicaragua, but this murder showed that the insecurity is no longer just inside Nicaragua — it has spread beyond its borders. Since then, we’ve been following the case closely.

On this trip to San José, you spoke with some Nicaraguan refugees in Costa Rica. What impression did you get regarding the concerns these exiled Nicaraguans have about their security?

This meeting was very important. We wanted to hold it with enough time because, from the European Parliament, we follow the situation of Nicaraguans in Costa Rica very closely. We have a lot of information and maintain contact, but it’s true that meeting face-to-face not only creates more empathy but also gives a more firsthand understanding of the situation. We came away with a very worrying impression because we were able to sit down with people from different sectors who suffer this repression. Therefore, this diversity and these concerns show that, in our diplomatic relations at the European Parliament, we need to take much stronger actions with the Nicaraguan government at this time.

The issue of insecurity among refugees—some of whom are Spanish citizens—have you discussed this with the Costa Rican government and authorities?

Yes, first of all, one of the things some Nicaraguans expressed to us was gratitude toward the Spanish government for providing them with such necessary documentation when Nicaragua had deprived them of it.

At this moment, as Europeans, we feel responsible for a citizenry — also European — living in Costa Rica. We have indeed been able to discuss this situation with the government and the Assembly. We always prioritize this concern, especially now after the assassination of Roberto Samcam, regarding the security of some of them, which surely needs to be doubled or adjusted following the killing.

Can you share anything about what the Costa Rican authorities told you?

No, but as Chair of the Delegation for Central America, I can say that the concern goes far beyond just the Nicaraguan community. You can only imagine how worried the Costa Rican government is, seeing this growing insecurity in the Nicaraguan community, as well as the increase in criminality beyond the borders — a cross-border criminality. When criminal organizations cross borders in any government worldwide, the concern is very high, and it’s the same for the European Union.

Actions after September

In February 2025, the European Parliament urged the European Union to activate the democratic clause of the association agreement. What is the position of the Commission and European governments regarding this demand?

We expect that after the summer break, in September, some form of high-level diplomacy will be activated, and therefore the European Commission, under Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen, will put this issue on the Council’s agenda, since it is the Council that must activate it and bring it to the agenda.

The European Parliament was already very forceful in February, and if necessary, we will do so again to keep pushing the Commission and the Council to take these steps, which we consider very important — especially after activating the Political and Cooperation Agreement in recent weeks with the entire Central American region, including Nicaragua. We believe that starting in September is the right time to work on being much more forceful with this agreement concerning Nicaragua.

In your February resolution, MEPs urged member states to denounce the Ortega-Murillo regime before the International Criminal Court. Is there any country willing to take that step?

So far, no country has publicly stated that intention. What I do believe is that work must continue to find, among these denunciations, the government most favorable to making this complaint happen. Therefore, as the European Parliament, we will keep pushing strongly for this to happen. I want to emphasize that the entire European Parliament supports this direction; the resolution was passed by a large majority. This isn’t just the opinion of a majority of the Parliament but of several political groups. At this moment, the European Parliament, with all its complexity and diversity, is truly united in denouncing the situation in Nicaragua.

Last January, you urged the European Union to expand sanctions against the regime in Nicaragua. Have you identified any officials or institutions that should be added to the 21 officials and three entities already sanctioned by the EU?

We must keep insisting on this path, on how to increase sanctions. EU sanctions toward other countries, even internally within the EU, must be measured, but I believe that in Nicaragua’s case, there is no room for restraint anymore. We have to remain firm in starting sanctions while balancing them. As Chair of the Central America Association, it’s my role to seek this balance between imposing sanctions and sending a clear political message to provoke a reaction — above all so that other third countries see that sanctions are coming from the EU, while not breaking certain balances that Nicaraguan society itself also needs.