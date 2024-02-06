Property Built by Chamorro Barrios Family Confiscated in San Juan del Sur

On the morning of Monday, January 29, the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo ordered the illegal confiscation of the Farallon de Sotavento apartment condominium, built by the Chamorro Barrios family in San Juan del Sur. The police arrived and evicted the service personnel who were there at the time, and permanently occupied the property.

"The police alleged, verbally, that they were executing orders from the Attorney General's Office, but they did not present any notification, search warrant or confiscation document," said a source from the Chamorro Barrios family.

Land Purchased by Pedro Joaquín Chamorro Cardenal

The Farallón de Sotavento condominium is built on land that was acquired by Dr. Pedro Joaquín Chamorro Cardenal, a Martyr of Civil Liberties, at the end of the 1960s, where he also built a family summer home.

Following the wishes of Violeta Barrios de Chamorro, also known as Doña Violeta, the family house she had inherited was demolished in 2007 and a condominium of four apartments and a second service house was built on the land.



"The founding owners of the company Farallon de Sotavento were Violeta Barrios de Chamorro, Pedro Joaquín Chamorro Barrios, Claudia Lucía Chamorro Barrios, Cristiana Chamorro Barrios, and Carlos Fernando Chamorro Barrios in equal shareholding percentages. Subsequently, Doña Violeta distributed her shares among her four children, proportionally", the source explained.

In 2017, Pedro Joaquín Chamorro Barrios and Carlos Fernando Chamorro Barrios sold their percentage of the company to other owners and ended their participation in the company.

The source connected to the Chamorro Barrios family recalled that article 44 of the Political Constitution of the Republic strictly prohibits the confiscation of assets. "Therefore, this act and others that have been executed under the protection of confiscatory decrees of the dictatorship are actions of persecution and political vengeance against Nicaraguan citizens.” The source stressed that “these acts against citizens, who have been stripped of their nationality, and even against their relatives, are also illegal and represent a theft of their family patrimony".

