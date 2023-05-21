Lea el especial más reciente
Ejército Daniel Ortega

Los militares de Daniel Ortega

Alertas

Boletines

Test Político

Membresía

Donaciones

Anuncios
Las noticias del día en tu correo

Recibe lo más destacado de la cobertura de CONFIDENCIAL todos los días.

Estoy de acuerdo con las Condiciones de uso y la Política de privacidad.

Más boletines

Premium

English

Membresía
The best of our coverage, in English

Sign up for our weekly newsletter. We will send it to you every Friday at 10:00 am (Nicaragua time)

I agree to the Terms of use and the Privacy Policy.

More Newsletters

Daily

English

Membership

Publicidad

English

Ortega regime seizes the facilities of the María Cavalleri Foundation

Three members of the Attorney General’s Office arrived at the property a day before and then Police and civilians consummated the theft

The headquarters of the Maria Cavalleri Foundation, in Matagalpa. Photo: Confidential / Taken from Radio Vos

21 de mayo 2023

AA
Share

The regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo expropriated the facilities of the Maria Cavalleri Foundation. The operation lasted two days north of the city of Matagalpa, Nicaragua, and ended this Saturday, May 20th, with a raid carried out by police and civilians.

The foundation, known for its educational and environmental work over two decades, had its legal status taken away on June 2, 2022, like 3,350 other non-profit organizations in the country since 2018. 


“Today they confiscate a legal property that benefits all people and the environment. It is a violation of our territorial body, of our rights to be and exist in a coherent and harmonious way”, says the official statement of the organization.

According to the account of the occupation, two men and a woman wearing T-shirts from the Attorney General’s Office, showed up on May 19, 2023 and asked about the buildings. The following day, police and civilians appeared to take possession.

The institution has a twenty-year history of promoting care for nature, cultural exchanges, education, and creativity with a training center, a role that the regime confiscated with its decision in 2022 based on “false arguments.”

The Maria Cavalleri Foundation’s latest post, on its Facebook account, is a protest against the persecution. “We regret not serving you. The government closed us down like so many others,” they wrote on September 17, 2022.

This article was originally published in Spanish in Confidencial and translated by Havana Times

Sobre el autor
Redacción Confidencial

Confidencial es un diario digital nicaragüense, de formato multimedia, fundado por Carlos F. Chamorro en junio de 1996. Inició como un semanario impreso y hoy es un medio de referencia regional con información, análisis, entrevistas, perfiles, reportajes e investigaciones sobre Nicaragua, informando desde el exilio por la persecución política de la dictadura de Daniel Ortega y Rosario Murillo.

PUBLICIDAD S1

Más en English
En portada
English
English

Ortega regime seizes the facilities of the María Cavalleri Foundation

PXMOLINA
RADIO
Edición Especial | Kevin Sullivan deja Nicaragua; El desfile de embajadores nicas en China; Cacería del FSLN en la CSJ
Edición Especial | Kevin Sullivan deja Nicaragua; El desfile de embajadores nicas en China; Cacería del FSLN en la CSJ
Edición Especial | Kevin Sullivan deja Nicaragua; El desfile de embajadores nicas en China; Cacería del FSLN en la CSJ
19 de May del 2023
Edición Especial | BCIE rechaza reelección de Dante Mossi; España otorga ciudadanía a 14 nicas desnacionalizados
12 de May del 2023
Edición Especial | La masiva redada policial del 3 de mayo; Los generales del Ejército de Daniel Ortega
5 de May del 2023
Search Results placeholder
TV

BCIE limita el poder de Mossi en el banco

Publicidad F

Alertas informativas

Suscribite a las alertas informativas de Confidencial en WhatsApp y Telegram.

Boletines

Lo mejor de nuestra cobertura noticiosa en tu correo electrónico.

Anuncios

Obtené una propuesta comercial de acuerdo a tus objetivos y presupuesto.

Test Político

Explorá tus ideas sobre nuestra política, economía y sociedad con nuestro Test Político.