Logo de Confidencial Digital
Lea el especial más reciente
whatsapp

Alertas
mail

Boletines
test

Test Político
carta

Membresía
mail

Donaciones
adds Confidencial

Anuncios
Las noticias del día en tu correo

Recibe lo más destacado de la cobertura de CONFIDENCIAL todos los días.

Estoy de acuerdo con las Condiciones de uso y la Política de privacidad.

Más boletines

Premium
mail

English

Membresía
The best of our coverage, in English

Sign up for our weekly newsletter. We will send it to you every Friday at 10:00 am (Nicaragua time)

I agree to the Terms of use and the Privacy Policy.

More Newsletters

Daily
mail

English

Membership
Logo de Confidencial Digital

PUBLICIDAD 4D

PUBLICIDAD 5D

English

Twenty Dissidents Abducted in Carazo, Masaya, Granada and Rivas

Among those illegally detained are political prisoners, returned exiles, artists, businessmen and community leaders.

Vista de unas patrullas policiales con antimotines durante una redada en Managua. // Foto: Archivo

Redacción Confidencial

AA
Share

At least 22 Nicaraguan dissidents of the Ortega-Murillo regime were abducted by the National Police between the night of Thursday, August 14, and Friday, August 15, 2025, according to preliminary information from sources close to the detainees’ families and from the Blue and White Monitoring organization.

The arbitrary arrests occurred mainly in the departments of Carazo and Masaya, but there are also reports of police abductions in Granada and Rivas.

According to witnesses of the raids, the operations and searches—carried out without judicial warrants—were “violent,” with police “destroying” property, “stealing belongings,” and using police dogs.

Among those detained are former political prisoners, outspoken regime critics, returned exiles, artists, businesspeople, and community leaders.

In Carazo, on August 15, painter Marvin Campos and his son, engineer Marvin Campos Aburto, were detained. The latter had been in exile and had recently returned to Nicaragua.

Also arrested were Renato Ortiz and his father, Joaquín Ortiz, as well as Chester Cortes and Maria Jose Rojas. Rojas is the daughter of opposition member Rodolfo Rojas Cordero, who was murdered in Honduras in 2022.

On the night of August 14, Mario Rodríguez and Alder Lopez Luna were detained; Lopez had recently returned from Honduras in an attempt to “normalize” his life in Nicaragua, according to the sources.

In Carazo, there were also reports of three homes being raided during the early hours of Friday. The owners of two of the homes are in custody, and their relatives requested anonymity. The third home belongs to a citizen residing in the United States.

Blue and White Monitoring reported that on August 13, citizens Luis Francisco Ortiz Calero and Yolanda del Carmen Gonzalez Escobar were abducted in Masaya.

Arbitrary Arrests Without Judicial Warrants

The organization warned that in recent days they have received numerous reports of arbitrary detentions in various departments of the country carried out by the National Police, in what appear to be coordinated operations against the civilian population.

“These detentions are carried out violently, with home invasions, even in the presence of children,” the group denounced in a statement released on its social media.

They emphasized that at the time of the arrests, the authorities provide no explanation, present no arrest or search warrants, and in several cases have seized digital devices without any justification.

“When families go to the police stations, they face a refusal to provide information about their loved ones, which further increases the violation of rights and deepens an environment of terror and helplessness,” the organization stressed.

Political prisoners in Nicaragua

It was precisely in Carazo, on July 17, that five critics of the Nicaraguan government were arrested in the context of the 46th anniversary of the popular Sandinista revolution and after Ortega ordered to “capture” and “prosecute” those who “conspire” against his government, which he has presided over since 2007.

As of July 15, at least 54 dissidents and critics of Nicaragua’s regime remained in the country’s prisons, including eighteen senior citizens, according to the Mechanism for the Recognition of Political Prisoners, a coordinating body of human rights activists whose data is endorsed by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR).

The list includes former Sandinista revolution commander Henry Ruiz, confined to his home by the Nicaraguan Police since March 8, 2025, as well as Ortega’s former advisor and retired general, Alvaro Baltodano.

Others listed include indigenous leaders Brooklyn Rivera Bryan, Steadman Fagoth Müller and Nancy Elizabeth Henríquez.

Also retired military officers Víctor Boitano and Eddie Moisés González Valdivia, and journalists Fabiola Tercero and Leo Cárcamo, among others.

In light of this new wave of detentions, Blue and White Monitoring demanded that the Nicaraguan authorities immediately end the repression, respect the human rights of the detainees, their families, and children, and immediately release all those unjustly deprived of their liberty.

PUBLICIDAD 3M

Confidencial needs you

Your contribution allows us to report from exile.

The dictatorship forced us to leave Nicaragua and intends to censor us. Your financial contribution guarantees our coverage on a free, open website, without paywalls.

PUBLICIDAD 3D

More in English
Alertas

Alertas informativas

Suscribite a las alertas informativas de Confidencial en Telegram.
Boletines

Boletines

Lo mejor de nuestra cobertura noticiosa en tu correo electrónico.
Anuncios

Anuncios

Obtené una propuesta comercial de acuerdo a tus objetivos y presupuesto.
Test político

Test Político

Explorá tus ideas sobre nuestra política, economía y sociedad con nuestro Test Político.