Tininiska Rivera Rejects Regime Statement About Her Father, Political Prisoner Brooklyn Rivera

Tininiska Rivera, daughter of Indigenous leader Brooklyn Rivera Bryan, rejected a recent statement issued by the Ortega regime regarding her father’s health, arguing that it “contains false information about his health condition and the conditions of his detention” as a political prisoner.



According to a statement by Tininiska Rivera, published on the afternoon of May 27, 2026, the Miskito leader was abducted from his home while in fully sound physical condition, contradicting the arguments the dictatorship is attempting to make regarding alleged preexisting illnesses affecting Brooklyn Rivera.

On the morning of May 27, the Interior Ministry (Mint) released a statement and photographs showing Brooklyn Rivera extremely emaciated and confined to a hospital bed.

According to the regime, the Indigenous leader’s condition “is critical, requiring mechanical ventilation through a tracheostomy and intravenous feeding.” It also stated that he is suffering from multiple organ failure, cirrhosis of the liver, and an active lung infection caused by resistant bacteria.

Rivera’s daughter emphasized that “the day they took my father, on September 29, 2023, he left his home in optimal health conditions, walking and fully able to care for himself. Therefore, the regime cannot now attempt to blame preexisting conditions for the physical deterioration of a man who has remained in state custody for nearly three years.”

“I hold the Sandinista regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo directly responsible,” she continued, “along with all those complicit, for the deterioration and harm caused to my father’s life, health, and physical and psychological integrity.”

She Denies Family Visits

The dictatorship claimed that Brooklyn Rivera has received visits every two weeks from “his son, Wailandin Rivera Solórzano.” However, Tininiska maintains that “since his abduction and enforced disappearance, no family member has been allowed to visit him.”

“The statement and photographs released by the regime only demonstrate the undignified, inhuman, and degrading conditions in which my father is being held, providing evidence of blatant violations of his fundamental rights,” she added.



“Far from bringing reassurance, the images reveal the severe physical deterioration of a 73-year-old man under the total control of the Ortega-Murillo dictatorship,” she stated.

Given her father’s condition, Tininiska Rivera demands: