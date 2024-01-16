To Monsignor Alvarez and Nicaragua’s Banished Priests

They arrive in Rome,

that undesired journey.

In exchange for release from the harsh prison cell,

the vile and soulless seclusion,

they had to accept banishment.

Shorn of their homeland,

declared guilty without having sinned

they leave loyal flocks,

those known beloved faces,

the souls they staunchly nurtured.

They leave the green landscapes, the downpours,

the life they knew, their household possessions,

the daily tastes and teachings,

All a cruel design of cunning rulers,

feverish minds

who in the name of the God they call their own

act as devils.

This article was originally published in Spanish in Confidencial and translated by Havana Times.