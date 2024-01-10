President of Ecuador Declares “Internal Armed Conflict”

Ecuador’s president Daniel Noboa, issued a decree declaring the existence of an “internal armed conflict” in the country and ordered the Armed Forces to take action. The announcement came after armed men took over the TC Televisión channel during a live broadcast.

“I have signed an executive order declaring an Internal Armed Conflict,” wrote Noboa in a message on his social media, where he pointed out that he has identified transnational organized crime groups “as terrorist organizations and non-state belligerent actors.”

He listed among them: “Águilas, ÁguilasKiller, Ak47, Caballeros Oscuros, ChoneKiller, Choneros, Covicheros, Cuartel de las Feas, Cubanos, Fatales, Gánster, Kater Piler, Lagartos, Latin Kings, Lobos, Los p.27, Los Tiburones, Mafia 18, Mafia Trébol, Patrones, R7, Tiguerones.”

Noboa added that he has ordered the Armed Forces to carry out military operations to neutralize these groups.

He signed the decree during a time of great tension in the country due to car explosions in different cities, explosive attacks, the kidnapping of police officers, and retention of prison guards in the jails themselves.

Screenshot during the TC Noticias channel transmission in Guayaquil.

On live television, the hooded individuals were seen subduing the staff, followed by gunshots and screams until the police arrived.

The police stated on social media that they evacuated people from the area “to verify information with the media workers and restore order.”

National Police agents entered the facilities of TC Televisión hours after it was assaulted by a group of heavily armed men who interrupted the live programming, threatening employees with rifles, grenades, and explosives. At least thirteen people have been detained.

Elite police forces managed to free all hostages, who are safe, except for two employees who suffered minor injuries and are being treated at a hospital. A strong operation has been deployed around the channel with the assistance of army personnel after President Daniel Noboa declared the “internal armed conflict.”

Meanwhile, institutions such as the University of Guayaquil and several businesses in Quito closed their doors due to fear of violence.

This article was originally published in Spanish in Confidencial and translated by Havana Times.