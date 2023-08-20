Lea el especial más reciente
Basurero Tapachula

El infierno de los migrantes está en Tapachula

Alertas

Boletines

Test Político

Membresía

Donaciones

Anuncios
Las noticias del día en tu correo

Recibe lo más destacado de la cobertura de CONFIDENCIAL todos los días.

Estoy de acuerdo con las Condiciones de uso y la Política de privacidad.

Más boletines

Premium

English

Membresía
The best of our coverage, in English

Sign up for our weekly newsletter. We will send it to you every Friday at 10:00 am (Nicaragua time)

I agree to the Terms of use and the Privacy Policy.

More Newsletters

Daily

English

Membership

Publicidad

English

Ortega's police seize Jesuit residence at the UCA in Managua

The priests presented documents for the property, which does not belong to the Central American University, but they were forced to leave

Jesuit priests remove the Christ from the chapel of the Central American University (UCA), on August 16, 2023. | Photo: Courtesy

20 de agosto 2023

AA
Share

On Saturday afternoon, August 19, police officers and officials of the Judiciary seized the Villa Carmen residence where the Jesuit priests who oversaw the Central American University (UCA) live. The prestigious 63-year-old university was confiscated on August 16th.

Sources close to the Church told CONFIDENCIAL that to no avail the members of the community showed the regime’s agents the documentation of the property, which is not owned by the UCA, but they were forced to leave the house, as well as most of their belongings.

Jesuits confirm eviction


The Central American Province of the Society of Jesus spoke out on the expulsion of the six Jesuit priests from their residence, located next to the UCA. They said the regime’s officials argued that said property “is now (like the confiscated UCA) also property of the State of Nicaragua.” They totally ignored the property deeds that the priests showed them.

“The six members of the community obeyed the orders of the authority and withdrew from the house,” said the Society of Jesus in a press release. “The evicted Jesuits are well in a safe place,” they added.

The Central American Province of the Society of Jesus “condemns this outrage and expresses its confidence that the Lord of History will continue to welcome the Jesuits of Nicaragua under his banner at this time,” they stated.

Three days after the taking of the UCA

The seizure of the Jesuits’ home occurs three days after the dictatorship of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo confiscated the Central American University, based on a letter issued by Ortega judge Gloria María Saavedra Corrales, who accused —without presenting evidence— the university of the alleged crimes of terrorism, treason and conspiracy.

According to Ortega’s judge, during the 2018 civic protests, the UCA “functioned as a center of terrorism, taking advantage of the conditions created with lies, to raise the levels of violence and destruction, organizing armed and hooded criminal groups.”

Of all these accusations against the UCA, the Ortega judge did not present a single piece of evidence. Meanwhile, in a statement the Jesuit university described the accusations as “unfounded”.

This article was originally published in Spanish in Confidencial and translated by Havana Times.

Sobre el autor
Redacción Confidencial

Confidencial es un diario digital nicaragüense, de formato multimedia, fundado por Carlos F. Chamorro en junio de 1996. Inició como un semanario impreso y hoy es un medio de referencia regional con información, análisis, entrevistas, perfiles, reportajes e investigaciones sobre Nicaragua, informando desde el exilio por la persecución política de la dictadura de Daniel Ortega y Rosario Murillo.

PUBLICIDAD S1

Más en English
En portada
English
English

Arbitrary detention of two university leaders denounced in Nicaragua

PXMOLINA
RADIO
Edición especial | Condena internacional a la confiscación de la UCA; Arévalo lidera la elección en Guatemala
Edición especial | Condena internacional a la confiscación de la UCA; Arévalo lidera la elección en Guatemala
Edición especial | Condena internacional a la confiscación de la UCA; Arévalo lidera la elección en Guatemala
18 de Ago del 2023
Edición especial | Dictadura reprime a la UCA; Imponen cambio fijo C$36.62X1US$; Reeligen a fiscal represiva
11 de Ago del 2023
Edición especial | Ortega mantiene un año preso a Monseñor Rolando Álvarez; Resucitan "granjas de troles"
4 de Ago del 2023
Search Results placeholder
TV
UCA

Régimen desmantela instalaciones de la UCA y oficializa su confiscación

Publicidad F

Alertas informativas

Suscribite a las alertas informativas de Confidencial en WhatsApp y Telegram.

Boletines

Lo mejor de nuestra cobertura noticiosa en tu correo electrónico.

Anuncios

Obtené una propuesta comercial de acuerdo a tus objetivos y presupuesto.

Test Político

Explorá tus ideas sobre nuestra política, economía y sociedad con nuestro Test Político.