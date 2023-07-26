Lea el especial más reciente
Ejército Daniel Ortega

Los militares de Daniel Ortega

Ortega-Murillo regime banishes journalist Marcos Medina

Journalist Marcos Medina denounced that the Directorate of Immigration and Foreigners Affairs denied him and his family entry into the country

Marcos Medina. Photo: Courtesy

25 de julio 2023

AA
Journalist Marcos Medina reported that Nicaraguan Immigration Office denied him and his family entry into the country after they were on vacation in the United States.

The journalist who directs the Fuentes Confiables platform and is director of the Seis En Punto news program of Radio Corporación said that the airline in which he would travel to Nicaragua notified him that he could not board the flight due to orders from the Nicaraguan immigration authorities, a pattern repeated in numerous cases of citizens exiled by the dictatorship.


Medina, who was also press officer for Channel 12 TV, recalled that he has been the victim of harassment by the Ortega regime for reporting on the 2018 protests.

This article was originally published in Spanish in Confidencial and translated by Havana Times.

Sobre el autor
Redacción Confidencial

Confidencial es un diario digital nicaragüense, de formato multimedia, fundado por Carlos F. Chamorro en junio de 1996. Inició como un semanario impreso y hoy es un medio de referencia regional con información, análisis, entrevistas, perfiles, reportajes e investigaciones sobre Nicaragua, informando desde el exilio por la persecución política de la dictadura de Daniel Ortega y Rosario Murillo.

Marcos Medina

Régimen sandinista destierra al periodista Marcos Medina

