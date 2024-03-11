Logo de Confidencial Digital
English

No Nicaraguan Ambassador to the United States: Ortega Appoints a New Chargé d'Affaires

Lautaro Sandino Montes is the new Chargé d'Affaires of Nicaragua in the United States, after the retirement of Francisco Campbell

Lautaro Sandino Montes as Chargé d'Affaires in the United States, after Francisco Obadiah Campbell Hooker's retirement // Photo: KPRP

11 de marzo 2024

Nicaragua's Ministry of Foreign Affairs appointed diplomat Mauricio Lautaro Sandino Montes as chargé d'affaires in the United States, following the retirement of Francisco Obadiah Campbell Hooker as Nicaraguan ambassador in Washington, the government informed.

Through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it was informed in a press release that, as of February 16, 2024, Mauricio Lautaro Sandino Montes has been accredited as Chargé d'Affaires to the U.S. Department of State.

Lautaro Sandino's career before the U.S.


Sandino Montes has represented Nicaragua as ambassador to the European Union 2010-2020, the Kingdom of Belgium 2010-2020, Poland in 2019, and the Czech Republic 2012-2013, he said.

He has also been representative to Unesco 2011-2016 and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia in 2023, he added.

"With this new mission, Lautaro will continue to serve his worthy Nicaraguan people in the pursuit of respectful relations with the United States and the different countries of the world," the Government of Nicaragua stressed.

Managua recalled that Mr. Kevin M. O'Reilly is accredited as chargé d'affaires of the U.S. Government in Nicaragua since June 28, 2023.

In February, Ortega accepted the retirement of Francisco Campbell Hooker as Nicaraguan ambassador to the United States, leaving Managua without an ambassador in Washington until a new date.

Campbell Hooker, who remained in the post since May 14, 2010, is the father of Nicaragua's ambassador to the People's Republic of China and concurrent ambassador to India and Cambodia, Michael Rene Campbell Hooker.

Campbell Hooker is the brother of former guerrilla commander Lumberto Campbell, vice president of the Supreme Electoral Council, whom Ortega decorated in February 2023 with the order Augusto Sandino in its highest degree, on the anniversary of the death of the Nicaraguan hero.

This article was published in Spanish in Confidencial and translated by our staff. To get the most relevant news from our English coverage delivered straight to your inbox, subscribe to The Dispatch.

Sobre el autor
Agencia EFE

Agencia de noticias internacional con sede en Madrid, España. Fundada en Burgos durante la guerra civil española en enero de 1939.

English

