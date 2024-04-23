Logo de Confidencial Digital
Lea el especial más reciente
Guerra en Ucrania

La guerra en Ucrania: Así vive su población bajo la invasión rusa

whatsapp

Alertas
mail

Boletines
test

Test Político
carta

Membresía
mail

Donaciones
adds Confidencial

Anuncios
Las noticias del día en tu correo

Recibe lo más destacado de la cobertura de CONFIDENCIAL todos los días.

Estoy de acuerdo con las Condiciones de uso y la Política de privacidad.

Más boletines

Premium
mail

English

Membresía
The best of our coverage, in English

Sign up for our weekly newsletter. We will send it to you every Friday at 10:00 am (Nicaragua time)

I agree to the Terms of use and the Privacy Policy.

More Newsletters

Daily
mail

English

Membership
Logo de Confidencial Digital

PUBLICIDAD 1M

PUBLICIDAD 4D

PUBLICIDAD 5D

English

"My Neighbors Have Threatened Me With Jail"

Cristina is a homemaker. She considered herself a Sandinista sympathizer until 2018. She has two children, one in Nicaragua and one in Costa Rica

Redacción Confidencial

23 de abril 2024

AA
Share

I stopped participating in party activities starting in 2015 when I realized there was no room in the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) for anyone but Daniel Ortega, Rosario Murillo and their family. Although they were always contacting me to do things, I chose to distance myself from all party activity, although some of my brothers continued to be involved with the FSLN.

In 2018, two of my sons joined the protests. One of them was a university student at the time and participated in the roadblocks in Jinotepe. The other was a high school student and a minor, and he just went to take a look at the protests and participated in some marches.

Although I did not actually participate in any demonstrations, from that moment on, I fell in disgrace with the fanatics of the regime in my neighborhood. Putting up a Nicaraguan flag in my house was my only way of protesting, and it became the reason why, some time later, I started receiving shouted threats that I'd be jailed. 


Our life changed in 2018. My oldest son went into exile in Costa Rica and now works in a call center. The younger one studies in Nicaragua at a private university, but tries not to get involved in anything political.

My brothers are still supporters of the regime, although they are also disappointed in the party. One of my nieces went to the United States on humanitarian parole, although her mother still works for the government.  

We went back to our lives, but the truth is that nothing is the same. I avoid talking to people from the neighborhood because for me, politics is now a taboo subject. I avoid it for our safety and because I feel that nothing is going to change based on what I can talk about with others.

I've been excluded from being notified of municipal works in my neighborhood. For example, I wasn't included in the sewage project being developed in Jinotepe. I guess somehow I am considered a traitor or a coup leader.

This article was published in Spanish in Confidencial and translated by our staff. To get the most relevant news from our English coverage delivered straight to your inbox, subscribe to The Dispatch.

PUBLICIDAD 3M

Confidencial needs you

Your contribution allows us to report from exile.

The dictatorship forced us to leave Nicaragua and intends to censor us. Your financial contribution guarantees our coverage on a free, open website, without paywalls.

Sobre el autor
Redacción Confidencial

Redacción Confidencial

Confidencial es un diario digital nicaragüense, de formato multimedia, fundado por Carlos F. Chamorro en junio de 1996. Inició como un semanario impreso y hoy es un medio de referencia regional con información, análisis, entrevistas, perfiles, reportajes e investigaciones sobre Nicaragua, informando desde el exilio por la persecución política de la dictadura de Daniel Ortega y Rosario Murillo.

PUBLICIDAD 3D

Más en English
En portada
Alertas

Alertas informativas

Suscribite a las alertas informativas de Confidencial en WhatsApp y Telegram.

Boletines

Boletines

Lo mejor de nuestra cobertura noticiosa en tu correo electrónico.
Anuncios

Anuncios

Obtené una propuesta comercial de acuerdo a tus objetivos y presupuesto.
Test político

Test Político

Explorá tus ideas sobre nuestra política, economía y sociedad con nuestro Test Político.