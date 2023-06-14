Lea el especial más reciente
Dictatorship orders confiscation of assets of 222 banished former political prisoners

The First Managua Court of Appeals orders the Attorney General's office to proceed with the confiscation of the assets of the 222 banished ex-political

14 de junio 2023

14 de junio 2023

AA
Daniel Ortega's and Rosario Murillo's dictatorship, through the Office of the Attorney General, ordered the confiscation of the assets of the 222 political prisoners who were released from prison to the United States and banished from Nicaragua on February 9, 2023.

By means of a letter sent by Ronald René Rocha, the secretary of the First Managua Court of Appeals, Attorney General Wendy Carolina Morales was notified to comply with the provisions of that judiciary authority's resolution and to proceed to order "the immobilization and confiscation in favor of the State of Nicaragua of the assets in the public Property and Mercantile Registries of all those convicted."


In addition to their assets, the Managua appeals court resolution also establishes that "in their personal capacity or as legal entities, all shares and commercial companies held by the convicted persons are immobilized and confiscated in favor of the State of Nicaragua."

On February 9, in a span of less than 12 hours, the Ortega regime banished the political prisoners. They had been condemned with sentences ranging from eight to 13 years in prison, and had been considered de facto traitors to the homeland. Likewise, the regime stripped them of their nationality, through an arbitrary and "express" reform to the Political Constitution of Nicaragua approved by the representatives in the National Assembly who are loyal members of the regime's party and of small collaborationist political parties.

The First Managua Court of Appeals is presided over by the pro-Ortega justice Octavio Rothschuh Andino, sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department for his role as an operator of the dictatorship in the Judiciary branch. This judicial panel was the same one that issued the banishment resolution against the 222 political prisoners whom it accused of being "traitors to the homeland".

The appeals court resolution contains virtually the same elements as the "sentence" against the 94 Nicaraguans declared stateless who were stripped of their citizenship rights by the dictatorship on February 15, 2023. The "sentence" also ordered the confiscation of their assets.

In the case of the 94 Nicaraguans declared stateless, the dictatorship's courts also ordered "the immobilization and confiscation in favor of the State of Nicaragua of all real estate and companies, which the accused have registered in their favor, either personally, or as a legal entity, or companies in which they participate as partners, to answer for the crimes committed."

This is the list of the 222 banished persons who now face a confiscation order by the dictatorship:

  1. Yader de los Ángeles Parajón Gutiérrez
  2. Yaser Muhamar Vado González
  3. Yubrank Miguel Suazo Herrera
  4. Ana Margarita Vijil Gurdián
  5. Dora María Téllez Argüello
  6. Lesther Lenin Alemán Alfaro
  7. María Fernanda Ernestina Flores Lanzas
  8. Miguel de los Ángeles Mora Barberena
  9. Suyen Barahona Cuán
  10. Miguel Ángel Mendoza Urbina
  11. Horacio Francisco Xavier Aguirre Sacasa
  12. José Antonio Peraza Collado
  13. Medardo Mairena Sequeira
  14. Pedro Joaquín Mena Amador
  15. Freddy Alberto Navas López
  16. Víctor Hugo Tinoco Fonseca
  17. Max Isaac Jerez Meza
  18. María del Socorro Oviedo Delgado
  19. Luis Alberto Rivas Anduray
  20. Mauricio José Díaz Dávila
  21. Jaime José Arellano Arana
  22. Noel José Vidaurre Argüello
  23. Irving Isidro Larios Sánchez
  24. Roger Abel Reyes Barrera
  25. José Alejandro Quintanilla Hernández
  26. Arturo José Cruz Sequeira
  27. Félix Alejandro Maradiaga Blandón
  28. Violeta Mercedes Granera Padilla
  29. Juan Sebastián Chamorro García
  30. José Adán Aguerri Chamorro
  31. José Bernard Pallais Arana
  32. Daysi Tamara Dávila Rivas
  33. Cristiana María Chamorro Barrios
  34. Walter Antonio Gómez Silva
  35. Marco Antonio Fletes Casco
  36. Pedro Salvador Vázquez Cortedano
  37. Pedro Joaquín Chamorro Barrios
  38. Edgard Francisco Parrales Castillo
  39. María Esther González Vega
  40. Cinthia Samantha Padilla Jirón
  41. Larry Reynaldo Méndez Duarte
  42. Harry Bayardo Chávez Cerda
  43. Yoel Ibzan Sandino Ibarra
  44. Rusia Evelyn Pinto Centeno
  45. Alejandra de los Ángeles Pérez González
  46. Juan Lorenzo Jerónimo Emiliano Holmann Chamorro
  47. Michael Edwin Anthony Healy Lacayo
  48. Álvaro Javier Vargas Duarte
  49. Oscar Danilo Benavides Dávila
  50. Félix Ernesto Roiz Sotomayor
  51. Jeannine Horvilleur Cuadra
  52. Ana Carolina Álvarez Horvilleur
  53. Hugo Ramón Rodríguez Flores
  54. Gabriel Alfonso López del Carmen
  55. Mildred Giselle Rayos Ramírez
  56. Miguel Alejandro Flores Matus
  57. Hilfrem René Saborío Rocha
  58. Ramiro Reynaldo Tijerino Chávez
  59. Sadiel Antonio Eugarrios Cano
  60. José Luís Díaz Cruz
  61. Sergio José Cárdenas Flores
  62. Melkin Antonio Centeno Sequeira
  63. Raúl Antonio Vega González
  64. Darvin Esteyling Leyva Mendoza
  65. Adolfo Román García Ramírez
  66. Mario José Sánchez Vega
  67. Carlos Alberto Lam Rodríguez
  68. Fredys Antonio Laguna Serrado
  69. José David Gallo Torrez
  70. Allan Sebastián Bermúdez Corea
  71. Sandra del Carmen Acevedo Díaz
  72. Karla Patricia Vega Canales
  73. José Noel Talavera Arauz
  74. Nicolás Palacios Ortiz
  75. Danilo Adolfo Dumas Blanco
  76. Nora Indiana Cuevas Abaunza
  77. Arnulfo José Somarriba Aguilar
  78. Freddy Martín Porras García
  79. José Javier Álvarez Arguello
  80. Benito Enrique Martínez
  81. Javiera Auxiliadora Jiménez Ortega
  82. Guisella Elizaxbeth Ortega Cerón
  83. Heydi Walkiria Ortega
  84. Francisco Hernaldo Vásquez Delgado
  85. Oscar René Antonio Vargas Escobar
  86. Maybel Marginny Aguilar Mojica
  87. Moisés Abraham Astorga Sáenz
  88. María José Camacho Chévez
  89. Hans Camacho Chévez
  90. Manuel Antonio Obando Cortedano
  91. Wilberto Artola Mejía
  92. Martha del Socorro Ubilla
  93. Thelma Estela Vanegas García
  94. Javier Enrique Espinoza Rodríguez
  95. José Ricardo Muñoz López
  96. Donald Margarito Alvarenga Mendoza
  97. Esterlin Soriano Gonzalez
  98. Francisco José López González
  99. Abel Daniel Brenes Sánchez
  100. Santos Camilo Bellorin Lira
  101. Alexis Peralta Espinoza
  102. Nidia Lorena Barbosa Castillo
  103. María José Aragón Abarca
  104. Moisés David Salinas Paz
  105. Rubén Araldo Manzanarez Mena
  106. Armando Robles Alanís
  107. Dominga de la Cruz Morales Jiménez
  108. Isaac Isaías Martínez Rivas
  109. María José Martínez Salas
  110. Esteban Paniagua Espinoza
  111. Luis Ernaldo Obando Granja
  112. Franklin José Quintero Armas
  113. Michael David Caballero Ayala
  114. Edgar Antonio Ayala Valle
  115. Ángel de Jesús Sequeira Zamora
  116. José Gadiel Sequeira Zamora
  117. José Ángel González Escobar
  118. Jaime de Jesús Romero Carrión
  119. Marvin Antonio Rodríguez López
  120. Denis Ramón Chavarría Zapata
  121. Max Alfredo Silva Rivas
  122. Wilfredo Alejandro Brenes Domínguez
  123. Marlon Antonio Narváez Franklin
  124. Edwin Antonio Hernández Figueroa
  125. Bryan Kessler Alemán
  126. Óscar Enrrique Amador Acuña
  127. Yorlin Efraín Robles Carballo
  128. Augusto Ezequiel Calero Lazo
  129. Jader Modesto Téllez
  130. Juan Agustín Barrilla Chavarría
  131. Julio César Pineda Isaguirre
  132. Pablo Emilio Téllez
  133. Danny Ángeles García González
  134. Nilson José Membreño
  135. Osman Marcell Aguilar Rodríguez
  136. Bernardo José Ramos Galo
  137. Manuel de Jesús Sobalvarro Bravo
  138. Denis Antonio García Jirón
  139. Francisco Xavier Pineda Guatemala
  140. Kevin Antonio Zamora Delgado y/o Zamora Delgado
  141. Kaled Antonio Toruño Maradiaga
  142. Luis Carlos Valle Tinoco
  143. Michael Rodrigo Samorio Anderson
  144. Pedro Joaquín Rodríguez Mendoza
  145. Marvin Antonio Castellón Ubilla
  146. Richard Alexanders Saavedra Cedeño
  147. Gabriel Eliseo Sequeira García
  148. Ángel Sebastián Martínez Arana
  149. Richard De Jesús Martínez Arana
  150. Adrián Alexander Arana y/o Adrián Alexander Martínez Arana
  151. Brayan Vladimir Cornejo Rivas
  152. Marvin Samir López Ñamendy
  153. Norlan José Cárdenas Ortiz
  154. Jean Carlos Ríos López
  155. Maycol Antonio Arce
  156. Wilbere Antonio Prado Gutiérrez
  157. Juan Aníbal Zeledón Rodríguez
  158. Sergio José Beteta Carrillo
  159. Rodolfo Alexander Zamora Sandoval
  160. Benjamín Ernesto Gutiérrez Collado
  161. Eduardo José Morales Gadea
  162. Wilbert Alberto Pérez
  163. Carlos Alberto Bonilla López
  164. Hader Humberto González Zeledón
  165. Cristian David Meneses Machado
  166. Edwar Enrique Lacayo Rodríguez
  167. John Christopher Cerna Zúñiga
  168. José Santo Sánchez Rodríguez
  169. Kevin Roberto Solís
  170. Néstor Eduardo Montealto Núñez
  171. Uriel José Pérez
  172. Víctor Manuel Soza Herrera
  173. Marlon Gerardo Sáenz Cruz (Chino Enoc)
  174. Víctor Manuel Díaz Pérez
  175. Gustavo Adolfo Mendoza Beteta
  176. William Antonio Caldera Navarrete
  177. Ernesto Antonio Ramírez García
  178. Jorge Junior Marenco Rojas
  179. Jairo Lenin Centeno Ríos
  180. Steven Moisés Mendoza
  181. Wilmer Alfredo Mendoza Espinoza
  182. María Esperanza Sánchez García
  183. Karla Vanessa Escobar Maldonado
  184. Julia Cristina Hernández Arévalo
  185. Fredy Adán Valdivia Quintero
  186. Antonio Zelaya Sevilla
  187. Santos Isabel Pérez Valdivia
  188. Emiliano Zeledón Valdivia
  189. Jerling Uriel Cruz Ortiz
  190. José Alcides Zeledón Úbeda
  191. Jorge Adolfo García Arancibia
  192. Yader Antonio Polanco Cisneros
  193. Oliver José Montenegro Muñoz
  194. Leyving Eliezer Chavarría
  195. Luis Enrique Meza Lagos
  196. Walter Antonio Montenegro Rivera
  197. Moisés Alfredo Leiva Chavarría
  198. Edilio Jordani García y/o García Cárdenas
  199. Dorling Antonio Montenegro Muñoz
  200. Jeziel David Chavarría Úbeda
  201. Freddy Nolasco Zeledón Castillo
  202. Samuel Enrique González
  203. Mauricio Javier Valencia
  204. Gerardo Antonio Mejía Montoya
  205. Dennis Javier Palacios Hernández
  206. Ezequiel de Jesús González Alvarado
  207. Gabriel Renán Ramírez Somarriba
  208. Jonny Alonso Castro Hernández
  209. Kennis José Vargas Gutiérrez
  210. Lesther José Selva
  211. Baltazar Dávila Sobalvarro
  212. Lázaro Ernesto Rivas Pérez
  213. Carlos Antonio López Avendaño
  214. Osmar Ramón Vindell López
  215. Óscar Enmanuel Centeno Altamirano
  216. Rogelio Francisco Cruz Calderón
  217. Roberto Emilio Larios Meléndez
  218. Humberto Alejandro Pérez Largaespada
  219. Carlos Raúl Valle Guerrero
  220. Gloria María Cajina Machado
  221. Raúl Oporta León
  222. Orlando Arturo Campos Correa

This article was originally published in Spanish in Confidencial, and translated by our staff.

Sobre el autor
Redacción Confidencial

Confidencial es un diario digital nicaragüense, de formato multimedia, fundado por Carlos F. Chamorro en junio de 1996. Inició como un semanario impreso y hoy es un medio de referencia regional con información, análisis, entrevistas, perfiles, reportajes e investigaciones sobre Nicaragua, informando desde el exilio por la persecución política de la dictadura de Daniel Ortega y Rosario Murillo.

