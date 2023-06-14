Dictatorship orders confiscation of assets of 222 banished former political prisoners

Daniel Ortega's and Rosario Murillo's dictatorship, through the Office of the Attorney General, ordered the confiscation of the assets of the 222 political prisoners who were released from prison to the United States and banished from Nicaragua on February 9, 2023.

By means of a letter sent by Ronald René Rocha, the secretary of the First Managua Court of Appeals, Attorney General Wendy Carolina Morales was notified to comply with the provisions of that judiciary authority's resolution and to proceed to order "the immobilization and confiscation in favor of the State of Nicaragua of the assets in the public Property and Mercantile Registries of all those convicted."

In addition to their assets, the Managua appeals court resolution also establishes that "in their personal capacity or as legal entities, all shares and commercial companies held by the convicted persons are immobilized and confiscated in favor of the State of Nicaragua."

On February 9, in a span of less than 12 hours, the Ortega regime banished the political prisoners. They had been condemned with sentences ranging from eight to 13 years in prison, and had been considered de facto traitors to the homeland. Likewise, the regime stripped them of their nationality, through an arbitrary and "express" reform to the Political Constitution of Nicaragua approved by the representatives in the National Assembly who are loyal members of the regime's party and of small collaborationist political parties.

The First Managua Court of Appeals is presided over by the pro-Ortega justice Octavio Rothschuh Andino, sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department for his role as an operator of the dictatorship in the Judiciary branch. This judicial panel was the same one that issued the banishment resolution against the 222 political prisoners whom it accused of being "traitors to the homeland".

The appeals court resolution contains virtually the same elements as the "sentence" against the 94 Nicaraguans declared stateless who were stripped of their citizenship rights by the dictatorship on February 15, 2023. The "sentence" also ordered the confiscation of their assets.

In the case of the 94 Nicaraguans declared stateless, the dictatorship's courts also ordered "the immobilization and confiscation in favor of the State of Nicaragua of all real estate and companies, which the accused have registered in their favor, either personally, or as a legal entity, or companies in which they participate as partners, to answer for the crimes committed."

This is the list of the 222 banished persons who now face a confiscation order by the dictatorship:

Yader de los Ángeles Parajón Gutiérrez Yaser Muhamar Vado González Yubrank Miguel Suazo Herrera Ana Margarita Vijil Gurdián Dora María Téllez Argüello Lesther Lenin Alemán Alfaro María Fernanda Ernestina Flores Lanzas Miguel de los Ángeles Mora Barberena Suyen Barahona Cuán Miguel Ángel Mendoza Urbina Horacio Francisco Xavier Aguirre Sacasa José Antonio Peraza Collado Medardo Mairena Sequeira Pedro Joaquín Mena Amador Freddy Alberto Navas López Víctor Hugo Tinoco Fonseca Max Isaac Jerez Meza María del Socorro Oviedo Delgado Luis Alberto Rivas Anduray Mauricio José Díaz Dávila Jaime José Arellano Arana Noel José Vidaurre Argüello Irving Isidro Larios Sánchez Roger Abel Reyes Barrera José Alejandro Quintanilla Hernández Arturo José Cruz Sequeira Félix Alejandro Maradiaga Blandón Violeta Mercedes Granera Padilla Juan Sebastián Chamorro García José Adán Aguerri Chamorro José Bernard Pallais Arana Daysi Tamara Dávila Rivas Cristiana María Chamorro Barrios Walter Antonio Gómez Silva Marco Antonio Fletes Casco Pedro Salvador Vázquez Cortedano Pedro Joaquín Chamorro Barrios Edgard Francisco Parrales Castillo María Esther González Vega Cinthia Samantha Padilla Jirón Larry Reynaldo Méndez Duarte Harry Bayardo Chávez Cerda Yoel Ibzan Sandino Ibarra Rusia Evelyn Pinto Centeno Alejandra de los Ángeles Pérez González Juan Lorenzo Jerónimo Emiliano Holmann Chamorro Michael Edwin Anthony Healy Lacayo Álvaro Javier Vargas Duarte Oscar Danilo Benavides Dávila Félix Ernesto Roiz Sotomayor Jeannine Horvilleur Cuadra Ana Carolina Álvarez Horvilleur Hugo Ramón Rodríguez Flores Gabriel Alfonso López del Carmen Mildred Giselle Rayos Ramírez Miguel Alejandro Flores Matus Hilfrem René Saborío Rocha Ramiro Reynaldo Tijerino Chávez Sadiel Antonio Eugarrios Cano José Luís Díaz Cruz Sergio José Cárdenas Flores Melkin Antonio Centeno Sequeira Raúl Antonio Vega González Darvin Esteyling Leyva Mendoza Adolfo Román García Ramírez Mario José Sánchez Vega Carlos Alberto Lam Rodríguez Fredys Antonio Laguna Serrado José David Gallo Torrez Allan Sebastián Bermúdez Corea Sandra del Carmen Acevedo Díaz Karla Patricia Vega Canales José Noel Talavera Arauz Nicolás Palacios Ortiz Danilo Adolfo Dumas Blanco Nora Indiana Cuevas Abaunza Arnulfo José Somarriba Aguilar Freddy Martín Porras García José Javier Álvarez Arguello Benito Enrique Martínez Javiera Auxiliadora Jiménez Ortega Guisella Elizaxbeth Ortega Cerón Heydi Walkiria Ortega Francisco Hernaldo Vásquez Delgado Oscar René Antonio Vargas Escobar Maybel Marginny Aguilar Mojica Moisés Abraham Astorga Sáenz María José Camacho Chévez Hans Camacho Chévez Manuel Antonio Obando Cortedano Wilberto Artola Mejía Martha del Socorro Ubilla Thelma Estela Vanegas García Javier Enrique Espinoza Rodríguez José Ricardo Muñoz López Donald Margarito Alvarenga Mendoza Esterlin Soriano Gonzalez Francisco José López González Abel Daniel Brenes Sánchez Santos Camilo Bellorin Lira Alexis Peralta Espinoza Nidia Lorena Barbosa Castillo María José Aragón Abarca Moisés David Salinas Paz Rubén Araldo Manzanarez Mena Armando Robles Alanís Dominga de la Cruz Morales Jiménez Isaac Isaías Martínez Rivas María José Martínez Salas Esteban Paniagua Espinoza Luis Ernaldo Obando Granja Franklin José Quintero Armas Michael David Caballero Ayala Edgar Antonio Ayala Valle Ángel de Jesús Sequeira Zamora José Gadiel Sequeira Zamora José Ángel González Escobar Jaime de Jesús Romero Carrión Marvin Antonio Rodríguez López Denis Ramón Chavarría Zapata Max Alfredo Silva Rivas Wilfredo Alejandro Brenes Domínguez Marlon Antonio Narváez Franklin Edwin Antonio Hernández Figueroa Bryan Kessler Alemán Óscar Enrrique Amador Acuña Yorlin Efraín Robles Carballo Augusto Ezequiel Calero Lazo Jader Modesto Téllez Juan Agustín Barrilla Chavarría Julio César Pineda Isaguirre Pablo Emilio Téllez Danny Ángeles García González Nilson José Membreño Osman Marcell Aguilar Rodríguez Bernardo José Ramos Galo Manuel de Jesús Sobalvarro Bravo Denis Antonio García Jirón Francisco Xavier Pineda Guatemala Kevin Antonio Zamora Delgado y/o Zamora Delgado Kaled Antonio Toruño Maradiaga Luis Carlos Valle Tinoco Michael Rodrigo Samorio Anderson Pedro Joaquín Rodríguez Mendoza Marvin Antonio Castellón Ubilla Richard Alexanders Saavedra Cedeño Gabriel Eliseo Sequeira García Ángel Sebastián Martínez Arana Richard De Jesús Martínez Arana Adrián Alexander Arana y/o Adrián Alexander Martínez Arana Brayan Vladimir Cornejo Rivas Marvin Samir López Ñamendy Norlan José Cárdenas Ortiz Jean Carlos Ríos López Maycol Antonio Arce Wilbere Antonio Prado Gutiérrez Juan Aníbal Zeledón Rodríguez Sergio José Beteta Carrillo Rodolfo Alexander Zamora Sandoval Benjamín Ernesto Gutiérrez Collado Eduardo José Morales Gadea Wilbert Alberto Pérez Carlos Alberto Bonilla López Hader Humberto González Zeledón Cristian David Meneses Machado Edwar Enrique Lacayo Rodríguez John Christopher Cerna Zúñiga José Santo Sánchez Rodríguez Kevin Roberto Solís Néstor Eduardo Montealto Núñez Uriel José Pérez Víctor Manuel Soza Herrera Marlon Gerardo Sáenz Cruz (Chino Enoc) Víctor Manuel Díaz Pérez Gustavo Adolfo Mendoza Beteta William Antonio Caldera Navarrete Ernesto Antonio Ramírez García Jorge Junior Marenco Rojas Jairo Lenin Centeno Ríos Steven Moisés Mendoza Wilmer Alfredo Mendoza Espinoza María Esperanza Sánchez García Karla Vanessa Escobar Maldonado Julia Cristina Hernández Arévalo Fredy Adán Valdivia Quintero Antonio Zelaya Sevilla Santos Isabel Pérez Valdivia Emiliano Zeledón Valdivia Jerling Uriel Cruz Ortiz José Alcides Zeledón Úbeda Jorge Adolfo García Arancibia Yader Antonio Polanco Cisneros Oliver José Montenegro Muñoz Leyving Eliezer Chavarría Luis Enrique Meza Lagos Walter Antonio Montenegro Rivera Moisés Alfredo Leiva Chavarría Edilio Jordani García y/o García Cárdenas Dorling Antonio Montenegro Muñoz Jeziel David Chavarría Úbeda Freddy Nolasco Zeledón Castillo Samuel Enrique González Mauricio Javier Valencia Gerardo Antonio Mejía Montoya Dennis Javier Palacios Hernández Ezequiel de Jesús González Alvarado Gabriel Renán Ramírez Somarriba Jonny Alonso Castro Hernández Kennis José Vargas Gutiérrez Lesther José Selva Baltazar Dávila Sobalvarro Lázaro Ernesto Rivas Pérez Carlos Antonio López Avendaño Osmar Ramón Vindell López Óscar Enmanuel Centeno Altamirano Rogelio Francisco Cruz Calderón Roberto Emilio Larios Meléndez Humberto Alejandro Pérez Largaespada Carlos Raúl Valle Guerrero Gloria María Cajina Machado Raúl Oporta León Orlando Arturo Campos Correa

This article was originally published in Spanish in Confidencial, and translated by our staff.