Bishop Báez demands prosecution of Ortega, Murillo and top officials after GHREN report

The auxiliary bishop of Managua and exile, Silvio Báez, asked this Friday, April 4, 2025, to prosecute Nicaraguan co-presidents and husband and wife, Daniel Ortega, and Rosario Murillo, as well as 52 other high-ranking officials who were identified by the Group of Experts on Human Rights on Nicaragua, created by the UN, as responsible for violations and crimes in Nicaragua since 2018.

"Knowing the names and surnames of those who have brutally and shamelessly repressed the people of Nicaragua, the demand for justice is greater and more urgent," demanded the Catholic leader, very critical of Ortega and Murillo, through his social networks.

Al conocer los nombres y apellidos de quienes con brutalidad y desvergüenza han reprimido al pueblo de #Nicaragua, la exigencia de justicia es mayor y más urgente. Demasiado dolor, humillación y muerte han provocado. Cada uno de ellos debe ser procesado y pagar por sus crímenes. — Silvio José Báez (@silviojbaez) April 3, 2025

Bishop Silvio Báez, whom Pope Francis ordered to leave Nicaragua in 2019 for security reasons, considered that Ortega, 79 years old and in power since 2007, together with Murillo and the top officials, "have caused too much pain, humiliation and death" in the Central American country.

"Each one of them must be prosecuted and pay for their crimes," sentenced the religious man, who resides in the United States and whom the authorities declared a "traitor to the homeland" and stripped of his nationality in February 2023.

Names and surnames of Ortega's repressors

The list is based on a 234-page report presented the day before by the group of experts, which includes organization charts on the repressive system of the Sandinista government, headed by the couple formed by Ortega and Murillo, co-presidents since the constitutional reform of February.

The list includes authorities such as the head of the Army, Julio César Avilés, the acting president of the Supreme Court of Justice, Marvin Aguilar, the general director of the Police, Francisco Díaz, and the head of the National Assembly, Gustavo Porras.

The 54 individuals cited, according to the group of experts, allegedly played key roles in relation to arbitrary detentions, torture, extrajudicial executions, persecution of civil society and the media, as well as other crimes that in some cases could be considered crimes against humanity.

The list is published weeks after the group of experts presented another report to the UN Human Rights Council on February 28, 2025, denouncing multiple abuses by the Nicaraguan regime.

Nicaragua even withdrew from the Human Rights Council on February 27, a month in which it also announced its withdrawal from agencies such as the International Labor Organization (ILO), the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).