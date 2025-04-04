Logo de Confidencial Digital
Lea el especial más reciente
whatsapp

Alertas
mail

Boletines
test

Test Político
carta

Membresía
mail

Donaciones
adds Confidencial

Anuncios
Las noticias del día en tu correo

Recibe lo más destacado de la cobertura de CONFIDENCIAL todos los días.

Estoy de acuerdo con las Condiciones de uso y la Política de privacidad.

Más boletines

Premium
mail

English

Membresía
The best of our coverage, in English

Sign up for our weekly newsletter. We will send it to you every Friday at 10:00 am (Nicaragua time)

I agree to the Terms of use and the Privacy Policy.

More Newsletters

Daily
mail

English

Membership
Logo de Confidencial Digital

PUBLICIDAD 4D

PUBLICIDAD 5D

English

Bishop Báez demands prosecution of Ortega, Murillo and top officials after GHREN report

"Knowing the names of those who have brutally and shamelessly repressed, the demand for justice is greater and more urgent," said the religious.

El obispo Silvio Báez durante una homilía en la parroquia Santa Agatha, en Miami.

Agencia EFE

4 de April 2025

AA
Share

The auxiliary bishop of Managua and exile, Silvio Báez, asked this Friday, April 4, 2025, to prosecute Nicaraguan co-presidents and husband and wife, Daniel Ortega, and Rosario Murillo, as well as 52 other high-ranking officials who were identified by the Group of Experts on Human Rights on Nicaragua, created by the UN, as responsible for violations and crimes in Nicaragua since 2018.

"Knowing the names and surnames of those who have brutally and shamelessly repressed the people of Nicaragua, the demand for justice is greater and more urgent," demanded the Catholic leader, very critical of Ortega and Murillo, through his social networks.

Bishop Silvio Báez, whom Pope Francis ordered to leave Nicaragua in 2019 for security reasons, considered that Ortega, 79 years old and in power since 2007, together with Murillo and the top officials, "have caused too much pain, humiliation and death" in the Central American country.

"Each one of them must be prosecuted and pay for their crimes," sentenced the religious man, who resides in the United States and whom the authorities declared a "traitor to the homeland" and stripped of his nationality in February 2023.

Names and surnames of Ortega's repressors


The list is based on a 234-page report presented the day before by the group of experts, which includes organization charts on the repressive system of the Sandinista government, headed by the couple formed by Ortega and Murillo, co-presidents since the constitutional reform of February.

The list includes authorities such as the head of the Army, Julio César Avilés, the acting president of the Supreme Court of Justice, Marvin Aguilar, the general director of the Police, Francisco Díaz, and the head of the National Assembly, Gustavo Porras.

The 54 individuals cited, according to the group of experts, allegedly played key roles in relation to arbitrary detentions, torture, extrajudicial executions, persecution of civil society and the media, as well as other crimes that in some cases could be considered crimes against humanity.

The list is published weeks after the group of experts presented another report to the UN Human Rights Council on February 28, 2025, denouncing multiple abuses by the Nicaraguan regime.

Nicaragua even withdrew from the Human Rights Council on February 27, a month in which it also announced its withdrawal from agencies such as the International Labor Organization (ILO), the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

PUBLICIDAD 3M

Confidencial needs you

Your contribution allows us to report from exile.

The dictatorship forced us to leave Nicaragua and intends to censor us. Your financial contribution guarantees our coverage on a free, open website, without paywalls.

PUBLICIDAD 3D

More in English
Alertas

Alertas informativas

Suscribite a las alertas informativas de Confidencial en Telegram.
Boletines

Boletines

Lo mejor de nuestra cobertura noticiosa en tu correo electrónico.
Anuncios

Anuncios

Obtené una propuesta comercial de acuerdo a tus objetivos y presupuesto.
Test político

Test Político

Explorá tus ideas sobre nuestra política, economía y sociedad con nuestro Test Político.