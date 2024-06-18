Private Sector is the Hardest Hit by Nicaragua's Rupture with the Netherlands

The rupture of Nicaragua's diplomatic relations with the Netherlands directly hit the coffers of the Nicaraguan private sector, as loans and donations received in 2023 were reduced by US$196.1 million -83.4%- compared to 2022, reveals a foreign cooperation report by the Central Bank (BCN).

The private sector received 235.2 million dollars in loans and donations in 2022, but this figure was reduced to only 39.1 million dollars in 2023, according to the state report.

Nicaraguan businesses obtained 200.4 million dollars in foreign credits in 2022, of which 120.5 million dollars - 51% - were granted by the Netherlands, with whom the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo unilaterally broke off relations on September 30, 2022.

By 2023, foreign cooperation for the private sector plummeted. Of the 39.1 million dollars received, 33 million correspond to loans -mainly for the financial sector and the manufacturing industry- and 6.1 million were donations for the social and agricultural sector.

Of the $33 million in loans, $14.3 million dollars - 43.3% - came from the Netherlands Business Development Bank (FMO), according to the BCN.

The Netherlands, the Largest Bilateral Donor

The Netherlands has been the largest bilateral private sector cooperant in the last decade. Between 2017 and 2023, this European country granted Nicaraguan businesspeople some US$375 million in loans.

Relations with the Netherlands fragmented since 2018 when this country decided to suspend loans and grants for the public sector, as a form of international pressure for the Nicaraguan government to investigate "allegations of obstruction of medical assistance, the immediate cessation of violence and the dismantling of paramilitary groups" during the protests of that year.

In 2022, dictator Daniel Ortega declared the Dutch ambassador for Central America, Christine Pirenne, non grata and finally suspended diplomatic relations with the country. The president stated that the rupture was influenced by the unfulfilled promise to build the hospital on the Caribbean Coast.

Other Countries that Reduced Funding

Germany was another country that decreased its cooperation with the private sector, going from $45 million dollars in loans, in 2022, to granting only $5 million in 2023, 89% less.

This country has been a major cooperant since 2019. According to the Central Bank of Nicaragua (BCN) data, in the last decade private companies obtained 245.6 million dollars in German loans.

Norway, who delivered some $74 million dollars in loans since 2014, gave no more financing in 2023.

The private sector received US$13.5 million from multilateral donors in 2023. Some $12.5 million came from the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (BCIE - Banco Centroamericano de Integración Económica), and $1 million from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).