Lea el especial más reciente
Basurero Tapachula

El infierno de los migrantes está en Tapachula

Alertas

Boletines

Test Político

Membresía

Donaciones

Anuncios
Las noticias del día en tu correo

Recibe lo más destacado de la cobertura de CONFIDENCIAL todos los días.

Estoy de acuerdo con las Condiciones de uso y la Política de privacidad.

Más boletines

Premium

English

Membresía
The best of our coverage, in English

Sign up for our weekly newsletter. We will send it to you every Friday at 10:00 am (Nicaragua time)

I agree to the Terms of use and the Privacy Policy.

More Newsletters

Daily

English

Membership

Publicidad

English

Pinita Gurdian, mother and grandmother of former political prisoners, dies in Managua

Pinita Gurdian was the mother of Ana Margarita Vijil and grandmother of Tamara Davila. She founded "Pasteleria Margarita" and was known for her cooking

María Josefina Guardian, affectionately known as "Doña Pinita". Photo: Taken from La Prensa

28 de agosto 2023

AA
Share

María Josefina Gurdian de Vijil passed away this Sunday afternoon, August 27, 2023, reported by sources close to her family. The businesswoman, affectionately known as Pinita Gurdian, was the widow of Miguel Ernesto Vijil, former Minister of Housing in the 80s, and the mother and grandmother of former political prisoners Ana Margarita Vijil and Tamara Dávila, respectively.

The wake in honor of “Pinita” will be held this Monday, August 28 from 8:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Monte los Olivos Funeral Home, in Managua. A funeral mass will be held there. The funeral will be at 3:00 p.m. at the Guadalupe Cemetery, in Leon.


Pinita Gurdian was the mother of Josefina, Virginia, Ana Margarita, Miguel, Francisco and Félix Vijil Gurdian.

She taught cooking for more than 50 years and became popular for her TV program “Cocinando con Pinita” (Cooking with Pinita). The businesswoman published a dozen recipe books and founded the “Pastelería Margarita,” with several branches in Managua.

She was prevented from seeking medical attention

According to sources, Pinita Gurdian died of a sudden heart attack. She had been battling ovarian cancer since 2019 and underwent several chemotherapy processes. Despite her illness, the dictatorship of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo prohibited her from leaving Nicaragua to seek medical treatment abroad. 

On September 2, 2021, Pinita Gurdian tried to travel to Costa Rica by land to undergo a medical examination, but the regime’s police prevented her from doing so. At the Peñas Blancas border post, Nicaraguan immigration authorities took away her passport and that of a daughter who accompanied her.

“I could not continue my trip because they took away our passports, passports that have not been returned to us. It is a totally arbitrary act. Why would they detain me? I was going to travel for health reasons, but aside from that, why would they detain me if I am a free person? I have the right to leave, I have the right to walk in freedom,” Pinita Gurdian said in an interview with CONFIDENCIAL in 2021. She inquired about her identity documents on several occasions since then, but authorities were not able to explain why she could not leave the country.

Unable to travel abroad for specialized examinations, “the only thing I could do is visit my oncologist-gynecologist here, but that doesn’t allow me to find out if I have cancerous cells in my body,” the businesswoman lamented at the time.

This article was originally published in Spanish in Confidencial and translated by our staff.

Sobre el autor
Redacción Confidencial

Confidencial es un diario digital nicaragüense, de formato multimedia, fundado por Carlos F. Chamorro en junio de 1996. Inició como un semanario impreso y hoy es un medio de referencia regional con información, análisis, entrevistas, perfiles, reportajes e investigaciones sobre Nicaragua, informando desde el exilio por la persecución política de la dictadura de Daniel Ortega y Rosario Murillo.

PUBLICIDAD S1

Más en English
En portada
English
English

Pinita Gurdian, mother and grandmother of former political prisoners, dies in Managua

PXMOLINA
RADIO
Edición especial | Dictadura se contradice con "gratuidad" de UCA confiscada; "Excarcelan" bandera nacional en fiestas patrias
Edición especial | Dictadura se contradice con "gratuidad" de UCA confiscada; "Excarcelan" bandera nacional en fiestas patrias
Edición especial | Dictadura se contradice con "gratuidad" de UCA confiscada; "Excarcelan" bandera nacional en fiestas patrias
25 de Ago del 2023
Edición especial | Condena internacional a la confiscación de la UCA; Arévalo lidera la elección en Guatemala
18 de Ago del 2023
Edición especial | Dictadura reprime a la UCA; Imponen cambio fijo C$36.62X1US$; Reeligen a fiscal represiva
11 de Ago del 2023
Search Results placeholder
TV
Guatemala

Gustavo Berganza: La presidencia de Arévalo está amenazada en Guatemala

Publicidad F

Alertas informativas

Suscribite a las alertas informativas de Confidencial en WhatsApp y Telegram.

Boletines

Lo mejor de nuestra cobertura noticiosa en tu correo electrónico.

Anuncios

Obtené una propuesta comercial de acuerdo a tus objetivos y presupuesto.

Test Político

Explorá tus ideas sobre nuestra política, economía y sociedad con nuestro Test Político.