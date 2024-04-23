Logo de Confidencial Digital
Lea el especial más reciente
Guerra en Ucrania

La guerra en Ucrania: Así vive su población bajo la invasión rusa

whatsapp

Alertas
mail

Boletines
test

Test Político
carta

Membresía
mail

Donaciones
adds Confidencial

Anuncios
Las noticias del día en tu correo

Recibe lo más destacado de la cobertura de CONFIDENCIAL todos los días.

Estoy de acuerdo con las Condiciones de uso y la Política de privacidad.

Más boletines

Premium
mail

English

Membresía
The best of our coverage, in English

Sign up for our weekly newsletter. We will send it to you every Friday at 10:00 am (Nicaragua time)

I agree to the Terms of use and the Privacy Policy.

More Newsletters

Daily
mail

English

Membership
Logo de Confidencial Digital

PUBLICIDAD 1M

PUBLICIDAD 4D

PUBLICIDAD 5D

English

"People Think All State Workers Are Fanatics of the Dictatorship"

Pablo is a doctor in a hospital in Granada. He is unhappy with the dictatorship's surveillance, the reason many of his colleagues have resigned

Doctor en Nicaragua cuenta cómo viven los trabajadores públicos bajo la dictadura

Ilustración: CONFIDENCIAL

Redacción Confidencial

23 de abril 2024

AA
Share

Work has become a routine that I have to do to support my family. I repeat this to myself hundreds of times because the work environment in government institutions is getting increasingly burdensome, and there are days when I'd like to quit.

A few months ago I was about to quit everything and start a family business, but when I found out that they had reduced seniority severance pay for all public employees, I was disappointed and I didn't quit because it would have basically left me without any money to start my project.

As government workers, we've been suffering a series of violations that include not being allowed to leave the country, the monitoring of our social media, and unjustified dismissals. We also continue to be forced to participate in party activities.


Before 2018 at least we could sympathize with each other, but now we all have to keep quiet, because we don't know who is spying on us and might call us out just for complaining about something that the government is doing. That makes me very frustrated. They want to control everything and know how we think.

I've been working in a hospital for more than ten years and in the last two years I have seen many colleagues quit. They're fed up and prefer to be unemployed or earn less in another job, but at least have some freedom.

Sometimes people think we're blind and that we are all fanatics of this dictatorship. But there are more of us who disagree with all the government's killings, imprisonments and stealing. We realize no one is safe, not even those who have served them to commit their crimes.

All public workers are prisoners of the Sandinista party, and it is annoying that we have to participate in marches and political activities on a mandatory basis. They want us to believe that they are doing us a favor by employing us.

This article was published in Spanish in Confidencial and translated by our staff. To get the most relevant news from our English coverage delivered straight to your inbox, subscribe to The Dispatch.

PUBLICIDAD 3M

Confidencial needs you

Your contribution allows us to report from exile.

The dictatorship forced us to leave Nicaragua and intends to censor us. Your financial contribution guarantees our coverage on a free, open website, without paywalls.

Sobre el autor
Redacción Confidencial

Redacción Confidencial

Confidencial es un diario digital nicaragüense, de formato multimedia, fundado por Carlos F. Chamorro en junio de 1996. Inició como un semanario impreso y hoy es un medio de referencia regional con información, análisis, entrevistas, perfiles, reportajes e investigaciones sobre Nicaragua, informando desde el exilio por la persecución política de la dictadura de Daniel Ortega y Rosario Murillo.

PUBLICIDAD 3D

Más en English
En portada
Alertas

Alertas informativas

Suscribite a las alertas informativas de Confidencial en WhatsApp y Telegram.

Boletines

Boletines

Lo mejor de nuestra cobertura noticiosa en tu correo electrónico.
Anuncios

Anuncios

Obtené una propuesta comercial de acuerdo a tus objetivos y presupuesto.
Test político

Test Político

Explorá tus ideas sobre nuestra política, economía y sociedad con nuestro Test Político.