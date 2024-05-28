Ortega Regime Opens Hotel-School in Confiscated Properties in San Juan del Sur 

The National Technological Institute (INATEC) opened a hotel-school in two confiscated properties on the beach at San Juan del Sur, Rivas. One of the properties belonged to Rafaela Cerda, mother of former Supreme Court Justice Rafael Solís Cerda, and the other to the Chamorro Barrios family.

According to INATEC's announcement on its social media, the hotel-school was inaugurated on May 24, 2024. The premises is named after the cacique "Nicarao."

"This new school, dedicated to training professionals in the tourism and hotel sector, will serve more than 600 participants in two fully equipped physical facilities, with all the tools for the development of a wide range of training offerings," INATEC detailed.

Rafaela Cerda's property, where the hotel "Casablanca" operated, was confiscated on January 29, 2024. The National Police took possession of the property "on behalf of the Attorney General's Office," evicting the guests and all personnel.

That same day, the regime confiscated the Farallón de Sotavento apartment complex built by the Chamorro Barrios family. The police evicted the service personnel who were there at the time.

Inheritance of the Chamorro Barrios siblings

The Farallón de Sotavento condominium is built on land that was acquired by Dr. Pedro Joaquín Chamorro Cardenal, the "martyr of public liberties," at the end of the 1960s, where he also built a family summer home.

In 2007, the family house was demolished and a condominium of four apartments and a second service house was built on the land, by the will and inheritance of former President Violeta Barrios de Chamorro.

"The founding owners of the Farallón de Sotavento company were Violeta Barrios de Chamorro, Pedro Joaquín Chamorro Barrios, Claudia Lucía Chamorro Barrios, Cristiana Chamorro Barrios, and Carlos Fernando Chamorro Barrios in equal shareholding percentages. Subsequently, Mrs. Violeta distributed her shares proportionally among her four children," detailed a source close to the family in January.

In 2017, Pedro Joaquín Chamorro Barrios and Carlos Fernando Chamorro Barrios sold their percentage of the company to other owners and ceased their participation.

Facade of the INATEC premises installed in the Farallón de Sotavento condominium complex, confiscated from the Chamorro Barrios family. Photo: INATEC Facebook page

Retaliation against Rafael Solis

In addition to the 15-room Casablanca hotel, the dictatorship confiscated and evicted Rafael Solís' mother from her home in Managua. The police also raided the homes of Solis' sister, Ana Isabel Solísand, and nephew, Aldo Rapacciolli Solís, respectively.

Rafaela Cerda, 93, acquired the hotel more than 20 years ago, purchasing it from her son, Former Supreme Court Justice Rafael Solís, according to family sources. She had managed it from 1999 until a few years ago, when she stepped down for health and age reasons.

After suffering a heart attack she retired to her home in Managua, but retained ownership of the hotel. The nonagenarian has not been involved in politics, nor has she been subject to confiscation in any judicial decree or resolution.

Former Justice Solís defected from the ranks of the regime in January 2019, causing a political upheaval in the FSLN leadership, because of his closeness to Daniel Ortega, whose reelection he had promoted in a Constitutional Chamber court decision. At the time Solís was a member of the Sandinista Front bench of the Supreme Court.

Rafael Solís Cerda was declared a traitor to the homeland, stripped of his nationality, and had his assets confiscated along with 93 other people on February 15, 2023.

This article was published in Spanish in Confidencial and translated by our staff.. To get the most relevant news from our English coverage delivered straight to your inbox, subscribe to The Dispatch.