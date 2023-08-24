Lea el especial más reciente
Basurero Tapachula

El infierno de los migrantes está en Tapachula

Alertas

Boletines

Test Político

Membresía

Donaciones

Anuncios
Las noticias del día en tu correo

Recibe lo más destacado de la cobertura de CONFIDENCIAL todos los días.

Estoy de acuerdo con las Condiciones de uso y la Política de privacidad.

Más boletines

Premium

English

Membresía
The best of our coverage, in English

Sign up for our weekly newsletter. We will send it to you every Friday at 10:00 am (Nicaragua time)

I agree to the Terms of use and the Privacy Policy.

More Newsletters

Daily

English

Membership

Publicidad

English

Ortega cancels legal status of Jesuit Society in Nicaragua

The confiscation order is for all assets from the organization, which had two properties. One was seized in advance by Police, who expelled six Jesuits

Jesuit priests remove the Christ from the chapel of the Central American University (UCA), on August 16, 2023. | Photo: Courtesy

24 de agosto 2023

AA
Share

Daniel Ortega’s Ministry of the Interior (Migob) canceled this Wednesday, August 23, the legal status of the Nicaraguan Society of Jesus Association, linked to the Jesuit order. The elimination is given based on a catch-all law used to eliminate most of the country’s civil society non-profit organizations.

The head of Migob, María Amelia Coronel Kinloch, claimed the Jesuits “did not report their financial statements or changes in their board of directors for the years 2020, 2021 and 2022.” The organization had been registered since May 16, 1995.

Migob did not accept the documentation


Each year, the Association had brought all the required documentation, but Migob authorities —without giving them an explanation— never accepted them, Jose Maria Tojeira, spokesperson for Nicaragua for the Central American Province of the Company of Jesus, explained to CONFIDENCIAL.

“They submitted the annual reports on time, but they were not accepted and they did not tell them anything in writing, no observation or reason why they did not receive them. So, theoretically, they now appear as not presented,” said the former rector of the Central American University (UCA) of El Salvador.

Tojeira noted that the association served to transfer funds to the elderly priests, including the 99-year-old scientist Adolfo Lopez de la Fuente, known throughout the world for the discovery of mollusks.

The Mingob head assured that “by not reporting its financial statements the Association of the Society of Jesus of Nicaragua hinders control and surveillance of the Association”.

This is the same argument that the dictatorship has used to cancel more than 3,200 NGOs in the last five years.

The association had two properties

The cancellation comes days after the dictatorship confiscated the Central American University (UCA), property of the Jesuits.

The robbery of the UCA was carried out on August 16 and two days later the regime installed the Casimiro Sotelo National University.

Mingob said the properties of the Association “will correspond” to the Attorney General’s Office to transfer them to the name of the State.

Tojeira explained that the association had two properties in Managua. The first was the Villa Carmen residence, located next to the UCA, from where the Police expelled six Jesuit priests. “They were kicked out before suppressing the association, when it was still owned by the Society of Jesus.”

The other property functioned as a home for Jesuit students who received scholarships from the organization.

Attempt to eliminate the presence of Jesuits in Nicaragua

In addition to the UCA, the Society of Jesus of Nicaragua is linked to the Loyola Institute and the Colegio Centroamerica, with 76 years and 106 years since their foundations, respectively. However, both educational institutions, with primary and secondary education, have separate legal status.

“This is one more step against the Society of Jesus in Nicaragua. I know that it will affect the care of the Jesuits, support for the elderly and some works of the Society of Jesus”, said Tojeira.

“It is possible,” he continued, “that this is a way to completely eliminate the Society’s presence in Nicaragua.”

The Society of Jesus, to which Pope Francis belongs, is the largest male religious order in the Catholic Church with more than 16,000 members, as indicated on its website.

This article was originally published in Spanish in Confidencial and translated by Havana Times.

Sobre el autor
Redacción Confidencial

Confidencial es un diario digital nicaragüense, de formato multimedia, fundado por Carlos F. Chamorro en junio de 1996. Inició como un semanario impreso y hoy es un medio de referencia regional con información, análisis, entrevistas, perfiles, reportajes e investigaciones sobre Nicaragua, informando desde el exilio por la persecución política de la dictadura de Daniel Ortega y Rosario Murillo.

PUBLICIDAD S1

Más en English
En portada
PXMOLINA
RADIO
Edición especial | Condena internacional a la confiscación de la UCA; Arévalo lidera la elección en Guatemala
Edición especial | Condena internacional a la confiscación de la UCA; Arévalo lidera la elección en Guatemala
Edición especial | Condena internacional a la confiscación de la UCA; Arévalo lidera la elección en Guatemala
18 de Ago del 2023
Edición especial | Dictadura reprime a la UCA; Imponen cambio fijo C$36.62X1US$; Reeligen a fiscal represiva
11 de Ago del 2023
Edición especial | Ortega mantiene un año preso a Monseñor Rolando Álvarez; Resucitan "granjas de troles"
4 de Ago del 2023
Search Results placeholder
TV
Caricatura animada

Caricatura animada de PxMolina: Evolución educativa bajo la dictadura

Publicidad F

Alertas informativas

Suscribite a las alertas informativas de Confidencial en WhatsApp y Telegram.

Boletines

Lo mejor de nuestra cobertura noticiosa en tu correo electrónico.

Anuncios

Obtené una propuesta comercial de acuerdo a tus objetivos y presupuesto.

Test Político

Explorá tus ideas sobre nuestra política, economía y sociedad con nuestro Test Político.