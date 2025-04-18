U.S. Revokes Visas of 250 Ortega Officials

The Trump administration imposed visa restrictions on 250 senior officials of Nicaragua’s dictatorship this Friday, April 18, 2025, according to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

In a statement, the head of U.S. diplomacy detailed that “with this new set of restrictions, the U.S. Government has to date (April 2025) imposed visa restrictions on more than 2,000 officials of the Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo regime, which has deprived the people of Nicaragua of their fundamental freedoms and forced so many into exile.”

Previous visa restrictions have affected personnel close to the dictatorial couple, members of the National Assembly, prosecutors, senior police officers, mayors, judges and some of their family members.

“Seven years after the Ortega and Murillo regime’s brutal wave of repression against protesters, we reflect on their courage and desire to live in a Nicaragua free of tyranny,” Rubio said.

“The United States,” he continued, “will not tolerate Ortega and Murillo’s systematic attacks against Nicaragua.

The first visa restrictions

In his statement, Rubio explains that the visa restrictions are taken “pursuant to Presidential Proclamation 10309, which suspends entry into the United States, as migrants or non-immigrants, of members of the Government of Nicaragua and other individuals who formulate, implement, or benefit from policies and actions that undermine democratic institutions.”

The United States imposed the first visa restrictions in June 2018, in response to the Ortega massacre against the April Rebellion civic protests. The State Department indicated that it would establish a series of visa restrictions “against individuals involved in human rights abuses or undermining democracy in Nicaragua.”

The U.S. Administration did not specify, on that occasion, the number of officials affected. It only informed that “officers of the National Police, officials of the municipal government and of the Ministry of Health” had their visas restricted.

The restriction was “specifically” for those who “direct or supervise violence” against Nicaraguans “exercising their rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression.”