Nicaraguan Professor Adrián Meza Warns of “Intelligence Operation” Against Him in Costa Rica

Adrián Meza Soza, a Nicaraguan university professor exiled in Costa Rica, reported an intelligence operation against him, which he attributed to the Nicaraguan Army, on Saturday, October 4, 2025.

Meza Soza denounced an attempt to locate the house where he resides in San José, where he went into exile for security reasons in February 2022, following the illegal closure of the private university he directed.

He explained this in an open letter addressed to the directors of the Army’s intelligence agencies and to the Nicaraguan government led by the “co-presidents,” Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo.



“This morning (Saturday), at the place where I live in exile in San José, the security guards contacted me to inform me that an unknown person requested entry to the residential complex to ‘deliver my vehicle after repair,’ providing my name and house number,” recounted Adrián Meza, who was rector of Paulo Freire University, which was shut down by the National Assembly at the request of the Sandinista government.

“The guards did not allow the intruder to enter, and when they realized I had been informed of the unusual visit, he disappeared without a trace,” added the lawyer by profession.

“For those of us with experience in military and operational intelligence, this appears to be a classic operation of ‘target verification and location,’” he explained.

Adrián Meza said he takes “this incident” seriously because there have been “seven cross-border political assassinations,” for which opposition figures have blamed the Nicaraguan Army and government.



One of these killings was that of dissident Roberto Samcam, a retired major of the Nicaraguan Army, who was shot dead on June 19, 2025, at his residence in San José, where he had been in refuge since 2018.

Adrián Meza “Invites” Ortega and Murillo to Reflect

The professor clarified that he is not seeking “attention or gratuitous victimization with this incident, given the distress, anxiety, and anguish it normally causes family members and loved ones when they sense we are at risk,” but under the circumstances he felt free to make it public and pose questions to Ortega, Murillo, and the Army.

“Do you really believe that political assassination, as a practice attributed to and recognized in the regime you represent and lead, has brought you more benefits than negative consequences?” Adrián Meza asked.



The lawyer also urged the “co-presidents” to listen to “the voices that, from within your own military command structures and civil government, have been pointing out the practical futility of transnational political assassination when it fails to spread fear among the exile community, and does not prevent the voices you silence by blood and fire from being replaced by new voices that rise with renewed indignation and thirst for justice.”

“What practical sense is there in continuing the killing of opposition leaders outside Nicaragua if it only deepens the isolation of your regime and places those who still dare to defend you in lobbying and international diplomacy circles in an embarrassing and untenable position?” Adrián Meza asked.

The professor said he did not expect “a brilliant reflection on these questions, but even the most closed and bloodthirsty dictatorships often retain a shred of common sense when they aim to perpetuate themselves and become a dynastic regime lasting over time.”

Nicaraguan human rights defenders in exile, such as the Colectivo de Derechos Humanos Nicaragua Nunca Más and the Fundación Sin Límites, have stated that “transnational persecution exists” and that their organizations have documented complaints in this regard.

Nicaraguan organizations have asked Costa Rica to clarify the murder of Samcam and the attacks against activist Joao Maldonado, which exiled opposition figures in that country attribute to the Ortega-Murillo government.