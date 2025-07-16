Logo de Confidencial Digital
Lea el especial más reciente
whatsapp

Alertas
mail

Boletines
test

Test Político
carta

Membresía
mail

Donaciones
adds Confidencial

Anuncios
Las noticias del día en tu correo

Recibe lo más destacado de la cobertura de CONFIDENCIAL todos los días.

Estoy de acuerdo con las Condiciones de uso y la Política de privacidad.

Más boletines

Premium
mail

English

Membresía
The best of our coverage, in English

Sign up for our weekly newsletter. We will send it to you every Friday at 10:00 am (Nicaragua time)

I agree to the Terms of use and the Privacy Policy.

More Newsletters

Daily
mail

English

Membership
Logo de Confidencial Digital

PUBLICIDAD 4D

PUBLICIDAD 5D

English

List of Political Prisoners Under Ortega and Murillo Rises to 54

Mechanism records that there are 15 people who are “missing due to concealment of whereabouts and denial of visits”.

presos políticos Nicaragua

Instaron a la OEA a ordenar "la inmediata libertad de los presos políticos para evitarles que las gravosas situaciones" por covid-19

Agencia EFE

AA
Share

At least 54 opposition members and critics of the Nicaraguan government, led by the married couple and “co-presidents” Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, remain imprisoned in the country, including 18 senior citizens, denounced the Mechanism for the Recognition of Political Prisoners (Mecanismo para el Reconocimiento de Personas Presas Políticas).

“In Nicaragua, 54 people currently make up the official list of those detained for political reasons, 15 of whom remain disappeared due to the systematic practice of enforced disappearance,” the Mechanism stated in a report, whose data is endorsed by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR).

“This number reflects the escalation of repression under the Ortega-Murillo regime, which has intensified arbitrary detentions and isolation of detainees, turning disappearances into a strategy of control and repression,” it asserted.

Of the 54 people imprisoned for political reasons, seven are women and 47 are men (including 10 who were detained before the 2018 crisis), the organization noted.

Furthermore, of that total, 35 have been convicted of crimes deemed “treason against the homeland” in judicial proceedings “lacking minimum guarantees of due process,” while 19 are awaiting trial, according to the report.

The organization also warned that among the 54 detainees, 15 are considered “disappeared due to concealment of their whereabouts and denial of visits.”

The updated list includes former Sandinista revolutionary commander Henry Ruiz, who has been under house confinement by the Nicaraguan police since March 8, 2025, as well as former Ortega advisor and retired general Alvaro Baltodano.

Ruiz, one of the nine Sandinista commanders of the National Directorate who held power during the first phase of the Sandinista government (1979–1990), is also the oldest person deprived of liberty, at 81 years old.

Others on the list include Indigenous leaders Brooklyn Rivera Bryan, Steadman Fagoth Müller, and Nancy Elizabeth Henríquez.

Also listed are retired military officers Victor Boitano and Eddie Moises González Valdivia, and journalists Fabiola Tercero and Leo Cercamo, among others.

The Mechanism, which is made up of human rights organizations, families of current and former political prisoners, lawyers, documentation initiatives, and networks of territorial and digital activists, has warned that the actual number of detainees may be higher, as some families refrain from reporting cases out of fear.

PUBLICIDAD 3M

Confidencial needs you

Your contribution allows us to report from exile.

The dictatorship forced us to leave Nicaragua and intends to censor us. Your financial contribution guarantees our coverage on a free, open website, without paywalls.

PUBLICIDAD 3D

More in English
Alertas

Alertas informativas

Suscribite a las alertas informativas de Confidencial en Telegram.
Boletines

Boletines

Lo mejor de nuestra cobertura noticiosa en tu correo electrónico.
Anuncios

Anuncios

Obtené una propuesta comercial de acuerdo a tus objetivos y presupuesto.
Test político

Test Político

Explorá tus ideas sobre nuestra política, economía y sociedad con nuestro Test Político.