US Restricts Visa of Airline Owner for Aiding Irregular Migration Through Nicaragua

The United States announced on Thursday, June 13, that it is taking measures to impose visa restrictions on the executive of a charter flight transportation company that facilitates irregular migration to the U.S. through Nicaragua, according to the State Department.
The statement, which did not offer details about the identity of the affected person, said that this type of company takes advantage of vulnerable migrants and criticized the government of the current president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, for benefiting economically from the exploitation of vulnerable migrants.
In this regard, the State Department declared that as part of its campaign to eliminate exploitative practices, it will continue to take steps to impose visa restrictions on "unscrupulous" transportation companies.
These measures, the statement said, were adopted under a department policy announced last February aimed at senior officials of companies that offer transportation services by land, sea or air, primarily for people seeking to migrate irregularly to the United States.
President Joe Biden's administration has been warning that Cuban and Haitian migrants are using charter flights to Nicaragua to travel overland from these countries to the U.S.-Mexico border.
A Million-dollar Business
Nicaragua's Directorate of Migration and Foreigners (DGME, Dirección de Migración y Extranjería) collected 311 million córdobas in migration fees in the first three months of 2024. The figure is equivalent to 53% of the annual goal of 586 million córdobas, according to the budget execution report for the first quarter of the year, published by the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit and analyzed by CONFIDENCIAL