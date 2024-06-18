Logo de Confidencial Digital
Lea el especial más reciente
Guerra en Ucrania

La guerra en Ucrania: Así vive su población bajo la invasión rusa

whatsapp

Alertas
mail

Boletines
test

Test Político
carta

Membresía
mail

Donaciones
adds Confidencial

Anuncios
Las noticias del día en tu correo

Recibe lo más destacado de la cobertura de CONFIDENCIAL todos los días.

Estoy de acuerdo con las Condiciones de uso y la Política de privacidad.

Más boletines

Premium
mail

English

Membresía
The best of our coverage, in English

Sign up for our weekly newsletter. We will send it to you every Friday at 10:00 am (Nicaragua time)

I agree to the Terms of use and the Privacy Policy.

More Newsletters

Daily
mail

English

Membership
Logo de Confidencial Digital

PUBLICIDAD 1M

PUBLICIDAD 4D

PUBLICIDAD 5D

English

Sick and Forgotten: The 'Desperate Cry' for Nicaragua's Last Political Prisoners

An urgent call to Nicaraguan society and the international community to join the fight for the release of political prisoners

Redacción Confidencial

18 de junio 2024

AA
Share

Relatives of Nicaragua’s 140+ political prisoners, united under the Group of United Political Hostages, made “an urgent call” to Nicaraguan civil society and the international community to join the “desperate cry” for freedom for the political prisoners. “Our prisoners are dying in jail and nobody seems to care about them,” they assert.

In a press release, the families of the political prisoners expressed their “desperation and concern” about the situation of their relatives, who — during each visit — ask if there are any negotiations or campaigns for their release. Upon learning that nothing is happening, they remain uncomfortably silent.


“We make an urgent call to international organizations and ask them to join our clamor, our desperate cry for freedom for the political prisoners in Nicaragua. Do not leave us alone; illness and the prison regime are consuming our loved ones,” they emphasize.

A member of the Group of United Political Hostages told CONFIDENCIAL that the feeling of abandonment experienced by political prisoners and their families has deepened since January, when the regime released and banished Monsignor Rolando Álvarez and 18 other religious political prisoners.

“There is a feeling among families that once Monsignor Álvarez was released, nobody says anything, as if he was the only political prisoner in Nicaragua,” criticized a group member. “When Monsignor was imprisoned, there were campaign after campaign on social media… as soon as Alvarez was released, everything went silent, nobody says anything,” he emphasized.

Several Political Prisoners are Gravely Sick

Beyond that sense of abandonment, several political prisoners are experiencing serious health problems. Their families point out that the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo does not provide them with adequate medical attention and does not allow them to bring the necessary medicines.

Among the most severe cases is political prisoner Marcos Antonio Sanchez Hidalgo, 48, who suffered two strokes in just two weeks. The first occurred on May 24 and the second on June 5. Both strokes left Sanchez with serious difficulties walking, “he drags his right foot and his right hand is practically immobilized,” noted the group member.

Due to his deteriorating health, Sanchez depends on his cellmates to move around, while the authorities remain indifferent.

Other political prisoners with serious health problems include Marvin Vargas, Ricardo Cortez Davila, and Walter Balmaceda, from the group of ten political prisoners detained before the repression against the April 2018 Rebellion in Nicaragua.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DISPATCH

Get the most prominent news about Nicaragua, every Wednesday, directly to your inbox.

According to the group member, Marvin Vargas, who has been imprisoned for thirteen years and is considered the regime’s first political prisoner, has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. In prison, he does not receive adequate medical care, and his health is increasingly precarious.

Similarly, Ricardo Cortez Davila’s situation is precarious. He has been in prison for ten years and is completely blind. He was kept for several years in maximum security cells, known as El Infiernillo, where he developed cataracts in both eyes until he lost his sight.

“Now that he is blind, they took him out of the maximum security module and moved him to the general population so that common inmates can assist him, but they take advantage and steal his packages,” pointed out the group member.

Regarding Walter Balmaceda, the group member noted that he is a chronic patient and currently “has a large lump in his stomach,” and, in their opinion, “needs surgery and good care.”

Families Feel Powerless

Faced with the deteriorating health of the political prisoners and the sense of abandonment they experience, relatives feel “powerless” to do anything, as — fearing reprisals from the regime — they have opted to keep a low profile and not make public statements.

“Those of us in Nicaragua cannot do anything, because we would be arrested immediately, but there are hundreds of people outside (the country) and nobody says anything,” complained the group member.

He added that if the families appear to do nothing, it is precisely to avoid arrest and to ensure their imprisoned relative has “someone to visit and bring their packages.”

This article was published in Spanish in Confidencial and translated by Havana Times. To get the most relevant news from our English coverage delivered straight to your inbox, subscribe to The Dispatch.

PUBLICIDAD 3M

Confidencial needs you

Your contribution allows us to report from exile.

The dictatorship forced us to leave Nicaragua and intends to censor us. Your financial contribution guarantees our coverage on a free, open website, without paywalls.

Sobre el autor
Redacción Confidencial

Redacción Confidencial

Confidencial es un diario digital nicaragüense, de formato multimedia, fundado por Carlos F. Chamorro en junio de 1996. Inició como un semanario impreso y hoy es un medio de referencia regional con información, análisis, entrevistas, perfiles, reportajes e investigaciones sobre Nicaragua, informando desde el exilio por la persecución política de la dictadura de Daniel Ortega y Rosario Murillo.

PUBLICIDAD 3D

Más en English
En portada
Alertas

Alertas informativas

Suscribite a las alertas informativas de Confidencial en WhatsApp y Telegram.

Boletines

Boletines

Lo mejor de nuestra cobertura noticiosa en tu correo electrónico.
Anuncios

Anuncios

Obtené una propuesta comercial de acuerdo a tus objetivos y presupuesto.
Test político

Test Político

Explorá tus ideas sobre nuestra política, economía y sociedad con nuestro Test Político.