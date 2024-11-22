Ortega Creates Law to Evade International Sanctions

Daniel Ortega has submitted a legislative proposal to the National Assembly that nullifies, within Nicaraguan territory, sanctions imposed by foreign countries and organizations on institutions, individuals, and public entities. The proposal threatens fines and operational suspensions for those who enforce foreign sanctions.

“In Nicaragua, any sanctions imposed by States, groups of States, Governments, or foreign organizations that violate international law are declared null and legally void,” states Article 4 of the proposal, titled the Law for the Protection of Nicaraguans Against Sanctions and External Aggressions.

The same article stipulates that “these sanctions are invalid and unenforceable throughout the national territory, regardless of their nature or scope,” and that “no entity or individual, under the pretext of sanctions, may deny or suspend the provision of private or public goods and services, whether commercial or financial.”

Furthermore, sanctions may not be applied to “acquisitions necessary to safeguard national integrity, security, and defense.”

The proposal, signed by Ortega, was sent for approval to the National Assembly on Tuesday, November 18, 2024. In its preamble, Ortega argues that the law is necessary due to the series of sanctions imposed in recent years by countries attempting to “impose their political, military, economic, and commercial positions and interests.”

However, international sanctions have been a measure applied to officials and institutions of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo’s regime for human rights violations, including the National Police as an institution and the head of Nicaragua’s army, General Julio Cesar Aviles.

Fines and Sanctions for Non-Compliance with the Law

Article 5 of the new law establishes that state regulatory entities may impose “sanctions and fines” on entities that “violate the rights of users and consumers by enforcing foreign sanctions.”

“Public regulatory institutions may apply additional measures to violators, including the temporary or permanent suspension of their operations. All of this is without prejudice to the criminal liabilities corresponding to the crime of treason,” the law states.

Additionally, Article 6 establishes that sanctioned institutions, authorities, officials, and public employees “may request the restoration of services provided and compensation for damages, if applicable.”

The proposal will take effect immediately upon publication in the official gazette La Gaceta.

Nicaragua Faces Sanctions and Rejection of Loans

Over the past six years, public officials and state institutions have been sanctioned by the United States, Switzerland, the European Union, Canada, and other nations for participating in state repression under the Ortega regime.

In October 2024, the European Union Council extended its sanctions against officials and institutions of the Ortega dictatorship for another year, until October 15, 2025. Among those sanctioned are Rosario Murillo, Nicaragua’s Vice President and Ortega’s wife, and three of their children: Juan Carlos, Laureano, and Camila Ortega Murillo.

The sanctions also include the National Police, the Supreme Electoral Council, and the Nicaraguan Telecommunications and Postal Services Institute (Telcor).

Switzerland joined in renewing its sanctions for another year against Murillo and three of her children, 17 regime officials, and three state institutions, whom it holds responsible for the deterioration of human rights, the rule of law, and democracy in Nicaragua.

Additionally, US President Joe Biden has ordered the denial of loans requested by Nicaragua from multilateral organizations, such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), as a response to the Ortega regime’s insufficient efforts to combat human trafficking.

This article was published in Spanish in Confidencial and translated by Havana Times. To get the most relevant news from our English coverage delivered straight to your inbox, subscribe to The Dispatch.