Logo de Confidencial Digital
Lea el especial más reciente
Viviendas Bismarck Martínez

Los negocios de la Alcaldía de Managua con las viviendas “Bismarck Martínez”

whatsapp

Alertas
mail

Boletines
test

Test Político
carta

Membresía
mail

Donaciones
adds Confidencial

Anuncios
Las noticias del día en tu correo

Recibe lo más destacado de la cobertura de CONFIDENCIAL todos los días.

Estoy de acuerdo con las Condiciones de uso y la Política de privacidad.

Más boletines

Premium
mail

English

Membresía
The best of our coverage, in English

Sign up for our weekly newsletter. We will send it to you every Friday at 10:00 am (Nicaragua time)

I agree to the Terms of use and the Privacy Policy.

More Newsletters

Daily
mail

English

Membership
Logo de Confidencial Digital

PUBLICIDAD 1M

PUBLICIDAD 4D

PUBLICIDAD 5D

English

Ortega Creates Law to Evade International Sanctions

Ortega threatens fines, sanctions, and temporary or permanent suspension of operations for those enforcing foreign sanctions

Daniel Ortega alongside his wife and “co-president” Rosario Murillo observing a parade for an anniversary of the Police Force. Photo: Presidency

Redacción Confidencial

22 de noviembre 2024

AA
Share

Daniel Ortega has submitted a legislative proposal to the National Assembly that nullifies, within Nicaraguan territory, sanctions imposed by foreign countries and organizations on institutions, individuals, and public entities. The proposal threatens fines and operational suspensions for those who enforce foreign sanctions.

“In Nicaragua, any sanctions imposed by States, groups of States, Governments, or foreign organizations that violate international law are declared null and legally void,” states Article 4 of the proposal, titled the Law for the Protection of Nicaraguans Against Sanctions and External Aggressions.

The same article stipulates that “these sanctions are invalid and unenforceable throughout the national territory, regardless of their nature or scope,” and that “no entity or individual, under the pretext of sanctions, may deny or suspend the provision of private or public goods and services, whether commercial or financial.”

Furthermore, sanctions may not be applied to “acquisitions necessary to safeguard national integrity, security, and defense.”


The proposal, signed by Ortega, was sent for approval to the National Assembly on Tuesday, November 18, 2024. In its preamble, Ortega argues that the law is necessary due to the series of sanctions imposed in recent years by countries attempting to “impose their political, military, economic, and commercial positions and interests.”

However, international sanctions have been a measure applied to officials and institutions of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo’s regime for human rights violations, including the National Police as an institution and the head of Nicaragua’s army, General Julio Cesar Aviles.

Fines and Sanctions for Non-Compliance with the Law

Article 5 of the new law establishes that state regulatory entities may impose “sanctions and fines” on entities that “violate the rights of users and consumers by enforcing foreign sanctions.”

“Public regulatory institutions may apply additional measures to violators, including the temporary or permanent suspension of their operations. All of this is without prejudice to the criminal liabilities corresponding to the crime of treason,” the law states.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DISPATCH

Get the most prominent news about Nicaragua, every Wednesday, directly to your inbox.

Additionally, Article 6 establishes that sanctioned institutions, authorities, officials, and public employees “may request the restoration of services provided and compensation for damages, if applicable.”

The proposal will take effect immediately upon publication in the official gazette La Gaceta.

Nicaragua Faces Sanctions and Rejection of Loans

Over the past six years, public officials and state institutions have been sanctioned by the United States, Switzerland, the European Union, Canada, and other nations for participating in state repression under the Ortega regime.

In October 2024, the European Union Council extended its sanctions against officials and institutions of the Ortega dictatorship for another year, until October 15, 2025. Among those sanctioned are Rosario Murillo, Nicaragua’s Vice President and Ortega’s wife, and three of their children: Juan Carlos, Laureano, and Camila Ortega Murillo.

The sanctions also include the National Police, the Supreme Electoral Council, and the Nicaraguan Telecommunications and Postal Services Institute (Telcor).

Switzerland joined in renewing its sanctions for another year against Murillo and three of her children, 17 regime officials, and three state institutions, whom it holds responsible for the deterioration of human rights, the rule of law, and democracy in Nicaragua.

Additionally, US President Joe Biden has ordered the denial of loans requested by Nicaragua from multilateral organizations, such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), as a response to the Ortega regime’s insufficient efforts to combat human trafficking.

This article was published in Spanish in Confidencial and translated by Havana Times. To get the most relevant news from our English coverage delivered straight to your inbox, subscribe to The Dispatch.

PUBLICIDAD 3M

Confidencial needs you

Your contribution allows us to report from exile.

The dictatorship forced us to leave Nicaragua and intends to censor us. Your financial contribution guarantees our coverage on a free, open website, without paywalls.

Sobre el autor
Redacción Confidencial

Redacción Confidencial

Confidencial es un diario digital nicaragüense, de formato multimedia, fundado por Carlos F. Chamorro en junio de 1996. Inició como un semanario impreso y hoy es un medio de referencia regional con información, análisis, entrevistas, perfiles, reportajes e investigaciones sobre Nicaragua, informando desde el exilio por la persecución política de la dictadura de Daniel Ortega y Rosario Murillo.

PUBLICIDAD 3D

Más en English
En portada
Alertas

Alertas informativas

Recibe alertas informativas en nuestras comunidades de WhatsApp o Telegram.

Boletines

Boletines

Lo más destacado de nuestra cobertura noticiosa en tu correo electrónico.
Anuncios

Anuncios

¿Quieres anunciarte con nosotros? Consulta aquí nuestra propuesta comercial.
Test político

Test Político

Explora tus ideas sobre política, economía y sociedad con nuestro Test Político.