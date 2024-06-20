Logo de Confidencial Digital
Ortega Boots His Longtime Finance Minister Ivan Acosta

Police raid his office and home, but fail to capture him; They are investigating him for alleged corruption. Acosta was Minister of Finance since 2012

Police raid his office and house but fail to capture him; he is under investigation for alleged corruption. Acosta had been the Minister of Finance since 2012. // Photo: Archive | CCC

Redacción Confidencial

20 de junio 2024

AA
Share

Ivan Acosta was dismissed as Minister of Finance and Public Credit by the dictatorship of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo in Nicaragua, three sources linked to the now ex-official told Confidencial.  He had held the position since early February 2012. Alongside the President of the Central Bank, Ovidio Reyes, he was the main economic operator of the regime.

On Tuesday, June 18, agents of the National Police raided Acosta’s office and later his home, located in a residential area in Veracruz, where only his family was present.


The now ex-minister was absent from the weekly virtual meeting attended by political secretaries, mayors, and ministers of the dictatorship. According to the news outlet 100% Noticias, employees of the Ministry of Finance were notified by phone that Acosta was no longer the head of the department.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DISPATCH

Get the most prominent news about Nicaragua, every Wednesday, directly to your inbox.

The dismissal of Ivan Acosta and the raid on his office and home are reportedly linked to an investigation into alleged acts of corruption, involving other officials and former officials of the Ministry of Finance.

Employees of the department fear a new witch hunt and purge by the dictatorship against the staff, as has happened after the departure of heads of other public entities, such as the Supreme Court, which was intervened in October 2023, by orders of Vice President Rosario Murillo, leaving more than a thousand state workers dismissed.

This article was published in Spanish in Confidencial and translated by Havana Times. To get the most relevant news from our English coverage delivered straight to your inbox, subscribe to The Dispatch.

