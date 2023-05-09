Lea el especial más reciente
Call to action: Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Nicaraguans seeking refuge in the United States

TPS would grant temporary protection and work authorization to Nicaraguans in the US who cannot safely return to their home country due to the crisis

Activists demand a TPS for Nicaraguans.// Photo: Mesa Redonda

9 de mayo 2023

As a human rights defender from Nicaragua, I am deeply troubled by the ongoing crisis in my country. The situation has caused a mass exodus of Nicaraguans seeking refuge in neighboring countries and the United States. The political and humanitarian situation in Nicaragua is marked by systematic repression, human rights violations, and a lack of access to justice and the rule of law.

In the face of this crisis, I strongly support the call for Nicaragua to be included in the list of countries designated for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) in the United States. TPS would grant temporary protection and work authorization to Nicaraguans in the United States who cannot safely return to their home country due to the crisis.


The situation in Nicaragua has had a devastating impact on the population, with the health system collapsing, a shortage of food and medicine, and the education system deteriorating. The call for TPS for Nicaragua is not only a matter of humanitarian relief and protection, but also a way to support the nonviolent resistance of Nicaraguans who seek freedom, peace, and stability for our country.

I am heartened by the support of lawmakers, activists, and organizations who have advocated for TPS for Nicaragua. We appreciate the Biden Administration's support of the Nicaraguan exile community, but we need further action. I respectfully urge the Secretary of Homeland Security to recognize the urgency of the situation and take immediate action. TPS is a humanitarian program that can make a difference in the lives of those facing extraordinary circumstances who cannot return to their home country.

Today, as the last Tuesday before Title 42 expires, the situation of Nicaraguan migrants is even more precarious. This is a call to action. Let us offer solidarity to our most vulnerable brothers and sisters. Please call the White House hotline at 1-888-427-0484 and urge for TPS for Nicaraguans.

I stand with the Nicaraguan diaspora, faith-based groups, and human rights organizations in their efforts to secure TPS for Nicaragua and protect the rights and dignity of Nicaraguans in the United States. We must continue to raise our voices and demand action to promote human rights, democracy, and social justice in Nicaragua and around the world.

#TPSforNICARAGUA #TPSparaNICARAGUA

Sobre el autor
Félix Maradiaga

Politólogo, académico y activista político nicaragüense. Fue secretario general del Ministerio de Defensa durante la Presidencia de Enrique Bolaños. Es codirector fundador del Instituto de Liderazgo de la Sociedad Civil.​ Miembro de la opositora Unidad Nacional Azul y Blanco, exprecandidato presidencial, excarcelado político y desterrado por la dictadura orteguista.

