Logo de Confidencial Digital
Lea el especial más reciente
whatsapp

Alertas
mail

Boletines
test

Test Político
carta

Membresía
mail

Donaciones
adds Confidencial

Anuncios
Las noticias del día en tu correo

Recibe lo más destacado de la cobertura de CONFIDENCIAL todos los días.

Estoy de acuerdo con las Condiciones de uso y la Política de privacidad.

Más boletines

Premium
mail

English

Membresía
The best of our coverage, in English

Sign up for our weekly newsletter. We will send it to you every Friday at 10:00 am (Nicaragua time)

I agree to the Terms of use and the Privacy Policy.

More Newsletters

Daily
mail

English

Membership
Logo de Confidencial Digital

PUBLICIDAD 4D

PUBLICIDAD 5D

English

China Arrests Diplomat in Charge of Ties with Foreign Parties such as the FSLN

A regime delegation led by Fidel Moreno met in January 2025 with diplomat Liu Jianchao, who was arrested in late July.

Liu Jianchao, jefe internacional del Partido Comunista chino, conversa con el operador orteguista Fidel Moreno, en China en enero de 2025. // Foto | Tomada de El 19 Digital

Redacción Confidencial

AA
Share

Chinese authorities have detained senior diplomat Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC), a body parallel to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that manages ties with political forces in other countries, such as Nicaragua’s Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN).

Liu Jianchao’s arrest, at age 61, was reported by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), citing anonymous sources. According to the U.S. newspaper, the senior official was taken into custody in late July 2025 upon his return to Beijing from an overseas trip. The possible reason for his detention remains unknown, and Chinese authorities have not officially confirmed it.

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not responded to requests for confirmation from international news agencies and outlets.

According to the CPC International Department’s website, Liu’s last public appearance was on July 29, when he met with local officials in Algeria.

Meeting with Fidel Moreno

In mid-January 2025, Liu Jianchao met in Beijing with a delegation of FSLN political secretaries and mayors. The group was led by Fidel Moreno Briones, secretary general of Managua’s city hall, the FSLN’s secretary of organization, and a political operator for Nicaragua’s presidential couple in the municipalities.

According to the regime’s propaganda outlets, the senior Chinese diplomat praised the “exceptional leadership of Commander Daniel Ortega and Compañera Rosario Murillo.”

He also acknowledged “the achievements of the FSLN as a revolutionary party at the forefront of Nicaragua’s social, political, and economic transformations,” according to a report published by El 19 Digital.

In her January 13 address, the “co-president” Rosario Murillo stated, “We are pleased with the results of the meetings our delegation, as the FSLN, has been holding with the Communist Party of China at various levels.”

Liu Jianchao’s career

Before assuming his current post in 2022, Liu Jianchao served as spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the early 2000s and later as ambassador to the Philippines and Indonesia. He subsequently held senior positions in key anti-corruption agencies, returning to Beijing in 2018 to join the CPC Central Foreign Affairs Commission.

His public profile and agenda — which included meetings with former U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken — had placed him among the contenders to be named China’s foreign minister.

In fact, his arrest would be the highest-level detention of a Chinese diplomatic corps member since mid-2023, when then–Foreign Minister Qin Gang was removed from his post just seven months after his appointment, following a month-long public absence.

That same year, Defense Minister Li Shangfu was also dismissed without explanation and later expelled from the CPC after being accused of corruption. At the end of 2024, authorities officially confirmed the arrest and prosecution of Tang Renjian, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs from 2020 to 2024, for allegedly accepting bribes.

Since taking power in 2012, CPC General Secretary and President Xi Jinping has launched an anti-corruption campaign in which numerous senior Chinese officials — from both government institutions and state-owned enterprises — have been convicted of taking multimillion-dollar bribes.

PUBLICIDAD 3M

Confidencial needs you

Your contribution allows us to report from exile.

The dictatorship forced us to leave Nicaragua and intends to censor us. Your financial contribution guarantees our coverage on a free, open website, without paywalls.

PUBLICIDAD 3D

More in English
Alertas

Alertas informativas

Suscribite a las alertas informativas de Confidencial en Telegram.
Boletines

Boletines

Lo mejor de nuestra cobertura noticiosa en tu correo electrónico.
Anuncios

Anuncios

Obtené una propuesta comercial de acuerdo a tus objetivos y presupuesto.
Test político

Test Político

Explorá tus ideas sobre nuestra política, economía y sociedad con nuestro Test Político.